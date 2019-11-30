STILLWATER — Jalen Hurts proved to Oklahoma State his team is more than a one-man show.
Yes, the Oklahoma quarterback joined Tommy McDonald as the only Sooners player to have a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in Saturday’s 34-16 victory over the Cowboys.
But this was a complete team effort.
Kennedy Brooks rushed for a game-high 160 yards — outdueling heralded OSU running back Chuba Hubbard’s 104 yards — and the Sooners’ defense only allowed one touchdown drive, which came on the Cowboys’ opening possession. From that point, OSU managed nine points and 257 yards.
“I didn’t agree a whole lot with the one-man show thing,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said. “But however we get defined, as long as we’re winning and offensively scoring enough points to win, that’s all I care about.”
Riley pointed out all of his quarterbacks have been successful, then recognized the Biletnikoff and Mackey award winners as well as offensive linemen who are now in the NFL.
“All those guys contribute to it,” Riley said. “It’s not a one-man show.”
The rivalry win further opened the door to the College Football Playoff for OU.
Remaining alive was the Sooners’ most important goal, and they did that with a hard-fought victory on a chilly night at Boone Pickens Stadium.
The Sooners also received a boost from SEC country when Auburn defeated Alabama in the Iron Bowl to extinguish the Crimson Tide from the CFP race.
Did Hurts hear that final score?
“That sounds like rat poison to me,” Hurts said. “We have to focus on Baylor tonight.”
The Sooners will play for a fifth consecutive Big 12 title in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game with the Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The current generation of Bedlam fans has been accustomed to fast-paced offenses. There hasn’t been a shortage of long pass plays between these schools.
That wasn’t the case in the 2019 version.
Gundy said OU had a “wishbone attack” with Hurts running the football. Riley took that as a compliment as well.
“There are a lot of things that we are doing really well right now, and we can still play a whole lot better,” Riley said.
The rushing attacks were prevalent. OU had 44 runs (283 yards) compared to only 17 pass attempts (167 yards). OSU’s run game was trumpeted before Saturday’s game and only managed 128 yards.
The Sooners led 20-13 at halftime.
OSU cut the Sooners’ lead to 20-16 with 9:41 left in the third quarter when Matt Ammendola hit a 26-yard field goal.
OU answered with a long scoring drive that’s become patented during the second half of the season. A 13-play, 93-yard drive chewed up six minutes, 19 seconds and gave OU a 27-16 lead with 3:22 left in the third quarter.
OU’s closing score was Hurts’ 3-yard pass to Brayden Willis.
Hurts and Hubbard made their presence immediately known on the game’s first two offensive drives.
OU’s opening drive was punctuated by Hurts’ 28-yard touchdown run.
OSU followed with an eight-play drive that contained a heavy dose of Hubbard, who tied the game at 7 following a 3-yard run.
Gabe Brkic’s 42-yard field goal increased OU’s edge to 10-7.
Hurts boosted his Heisman resume with his first touchdown reception on a play that brought memories of the Rose Bowl in the 2017 season. Hurts handed the ball off to CeeDee Lamb, who pitched the ball to Nick Basquine. The wide receiver found a wide-open Hurts in the end zone to make the game 17-7 after the first play of the second quarter.
The points came after Parnell Motley stripped OSU’s Braydon Johnson and recovered the fumble. Motley added a fourth-quarter interception that sealed the win.
Motley appeared to intercept a Dru Brown pass on the OSU sideline, but the takeaway was overturned after review when it was ruled the defensive back stepped out of bounds. Eight plays later, Matt Ammendola hit a 43-yard field goal to cut OU’s lead to 17-10 with 9:40 let before halftime.
Brkic hit a 27-yard field goal with 5:06 left before intermission to increase the Sooners’ lead to 20-10.
Oklahoma State ended the first half with a 25-yard field goal from Ammendola to make it 20-13 at the break.