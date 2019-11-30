OU allows first opening-drive points, first down
It took until the last regular-season game of the year, but an opponent finally put points on the board on its opening drive against OU.
Chuba Hubbard scored on a 3-yard run to make OSU the first team this season to not only score a touchdown against OU on its first possession, but even tally points. The Cowboys scored in eight plays after OU also started the game with a touchdown on the first possession of the night.
Not only was the drive the first time OU gave up points in an opening drive, but also the first time an opponent notched a first down, as the Sooners had forced a punt every opening possession before.
Hurts catches TD
OU quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass before throwing one Saturday night.
Hurts’ 4-yard touchdown catch from receiver Nick Basquine early in the second quarter was Hurts’ first career receiving touchdown. It was the second catch of his career, as he also tallied a reception earlier this season on the same play. It was the same play former quarterback Baker Mayfield caught a touchdown on against Georgia in the Rose Bowl two years ago.
Hurts joined Mayfield, Blake Bell and Trevor Knight as OU quarterbacks to score a passing, rushing and reception touchdown in their career.
Lamb reaches 1,000 yards
For the second season in a row, OU receiver CeeDee Lamb surpassed the century mark.
Lamb entered Bedlam with 999 receiving yards and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with a 23-yard catch in the second quarter. Last season, Lamb finished his sophomore campaign with 1,158 receiving yards.
New QBs in Bedlam isn’t new
Although familiar foes, OSU and OU’s quarterbacks have not been in recent Bedlam matchups.
Bedlam featured a different quarterback matchup for the third year in a row Saturday, as Hurts and OSU’s Dru Brown made their Bedlam debuts. The game was also Brown’s first home start for OSU.
Last season’s Bedlam featured Kyler Murray for OU and Taylor Cornelius for OSU, as OU’s Baker Mayfield and OSU’s Mason Rudolph clashed the year before.
With Brown and Hurts being seniors, next season’s Bedlam will also feature a new quarterback combo for the fourth straight season.
OSU seniors honored
Saturday was the last home game for 12 OSU seniors, who were recognized before kickoff during a senior night ceremony at Boone Pickens Stadium.
The senior class included Matt Ammendola, Bryce Balous, Dru Brown, A.J. Green, Larry Joubert, Marcus Keyes, Jordan McCray, Philip Redwine-Bryant, Mike Scott, Kemah Siverand, Taje Williams and Johnny Wilson.