Bedlam 2018

Chuba Hubbard and OSU will host OU for Bedlam at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. 

 Ian Maule/Tulsa World

OU’s game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30 in Stillwater will kick off at 7 p.m. and will air on Fox.

It will be the Sooners’ fourth consecutive night game after five consecutive morning kickoffs.

The first three games of the season also were at night, meaning OU will conclude the regular season without a single afternoon kickoff.

Gallery: See the best images from 2018 Bedlam

Tags

Sports Writer

Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452