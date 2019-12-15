NORMAN — As he always does after beating his instate rival, Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith felt different after Sunday afternoon’s dual.
The No. 9 Cowboys beat Bedlam rival Oklahoma 23-9 at McCasland Field in the first round of the rivalry this season. The teams will meet again Feb. 16 in Stillwater. Sunday was the first time OU hosted Bedlam since Dec. 2, 2016, after the rivalry was reduced to one meeting a season the past two years.
“The rivalry’s huge for the sport within the state,” said OSU 149-pounder Boo Lewallen, who’s from Yukon. “It’s a big part. I think the youth athletes seeing high-level competition — being able to see that between two instate teams — it’s good. I’m a big fan of this dual meet, and I’m glad we’re wrestling twice.”
The win was OSU’s 10th in a row against the Sooners. OU hasn’t notched a victory in the rivalry since a 16-15 win Dec. 1, 2013, in Norman. The 10 straight is the Cowboys’ longest winning streak in the rivalry since claiming 19 in a row from 2000-07. OSU boasts a 142-27-10 all-time record in the series, dating back to 1920.
“It’s probably one win during the year that I feel different than the rest,” Smith said. “It’s Bedlam. We take a lot of pride in it. We have to take a lot of pride in it. When you have the success that we’ve had in the last 100 years, you gotta take it serious. It wasn’t all me. I was a small part of it. It becomes a little bit more important — not necessarily more than other dual meets — but a more important win, for sure.”
Nick Piccininni, the only OSU wrestler to have competed at McCasland before, started the Cowboys off with a 4-0 lead after a 14-2 major decision over Christian Moody at 125 pounds. Making his Bedlam debut, freshman Reece Witcraft followed Piccininni with a 6-5 upset of No. 18 Anthony Madrigal. Witcraft scored a takedown just before the final buzzer to notch the upset.
OU’s first win came at 141 pounds with fourth-ranked Dom Demas’ 6-4 decision against Dusty Hone. The teams then exchanged wins as Lewallen earned a major decision at 149 pounds and OU’s Justin Thomas slid by Wyatt Sheets, 5-3. OSU was deducted a point after the 157-pound bout after Smith argued with a ref, making the score 10-6 at the halfway mark.
The rivals again swapped victories to start the second half of the dual until the Cowboys finished the day with three straight wins.
“I don’t think it was a great dual meet from the standpoint of watching it, but I thought it was a competitive dual meet from the standpoint of people out there fighting and trying to score points,” Smith said. “Let me tell you something, you need to win sometimes, and I would say we won a little bit ugly today, but we won.
“It’s Bedlam. Try losing a few of them when you’re OSU wrestling. They start thinking you’re too old or something. Serious. It was a good win.”
No. 9 OSU 23, OU 9
125 pounds: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) major dec. over Christian Moody (OU) 14-2; 133: Reece Witcraft (OSU) d. No. 18 Anthony Madrigal (OU) 6-5; 141: No. 4 Dom Demas (OU) d. Dusty Hone (OSU) 6-4; 149: No. 4 Boo Lewallen (OSU) MD Jacob Butler (OU) 12-4; 157: No. 17 Justin Thomas (OU) d. Wyatt Sheets (OSU) 5-3*; 165: No. 14 Travis Wittlake (OSU) d. Sam Dover (OU) 3-2; 174: Anthony Mantanona (OU) d. Andrew Shomers (OSU) SV-1 10-8; 184: Anthony Montalvo (OSU) MD Darrien Roberts (OU) 13-5; 197: No. 5 Dakota Geer (OSU) d. No. 9 Jake Woodey (OU) 4-2; HWT: Austin Harris (OSU) d. Josiah Jones (OU) 6-2
* OSU docked a team point for mat control