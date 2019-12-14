Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith cheered for the Sooners the first time he attended a Bedlam dual.
Smith was in third grade in Del City when his father, Lee Roy Smith Sr., took him to Norman to watch the rivalry for the first time. Smith said he left Lloyd Noble Center wanting to wrestle one day for one of the programs — presumably Oklahoma.
Ultimately, though, Smith’s older brother, Lee Roy, decided to wrestle at OSU, flipping the entire family’s fandom and changing the history of Cowboys wrestling. Smith followed his brother’s path and won two national championships at OSU before taking over the program in 1991.
Smith will coach in his 57th Bedlam on Sunday. He has a 47-6-3 record against the Sooners. It will be the first of two meetings this season between the instate rivals. Traditionally, Bedlam has come twice a year — once at each campus and the first being a nonconference match — but the past two seasons, there has been only one meeting.
“It’s important (to have two Bedlam duals),” Smith said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to be able to host the single match that we had each year here at Oklahoma State. It’s an important event. It’s a motivator for a lot of people. I mean, my first experience to college wrestling was Bedlam, and it was one that I’ll never forget in third grade.”
Bedlam dropped to one meeting a season after Lou Rosselli took over at OU before the 2016 season. Rosselli has an 0-4 Bedlam record with only one home matchup, as the Cowboys have hosted the single dual the past two seasons. Sunday will be the first time the Sooners have hosted Bedlam at McCasland Field House since Dec. 2, 2016.
“It’s always really good to have a home dual and have Bedlam at home, but it should be going back and forth every year anyway,” Rosselli said. “It’s not going to be one-sided — we’ll always go back and forth. It’s really nice, though, to have it at home for once.
“… I think that we negotiate a little bit here and there. The history of Bedlam is obviously that we’ve done it twice, and so we went back down to one, so it ended up negotiating being over on their side, but it will go back and forth from here on out.”
While Smith stressed the importance of having two Bedlam duals a season at OSU’s media availability Tuesday, Rosselli discussed the motive behind reducing the rivalry to one meeting.
“To be very candid, the way we qualify for nationals, I think the schools like it — both institutions like having two of them,” Rosselli said. “I think I’m more in favor of having one just because I’d like to get Ohio State, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, some other people on our schedule. We got 16 dates, and wrestling the same schools over and over again, it doesn’t really help our RPI. It may help on a winning percentage. But if it’s well-attended and we get 5,000-10,000 fans, then it makes a lot of sense to me.”
For the foreseeable future, OU and OSU will clash twice a season, starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. The No. 9 Cowboys will enter the dual 3-1. The Sooners are 1-1 and haven’t won Bedlam since Dec. 1, 2013, in Norman.
“It’s still Bedlam, right?” Smith said. “In Bedlam, it’s a little bit more important than most dual meets just because it is Bedlam. These are matches that you do remember.”