Oklahoma State was selected second and Oklahoma picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason baseball poll voted on by league coaches.
Texas Tech was placed atop the preseason poll for the third consecutive season by the nine-member panel. Coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own team.
OSU is the reigning Big 12 Tournament champions and advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals last season before losing a Best-of-3 series at Texas Tech.
Oklahoma was selected behind No. 3 TCU.
The 2020 season begins on Feb. 14. Conference play starts on the weekend of March 13.
Big 12 baseball preseason poll
1. Texas Tech (6 first-place votes) … 62
2. Oklahoma State … 52
3. TCU (1) … 45
4. Oklahoma … 40
5. Texas (1) … 38
6. Baylor … 35
7. West Virginia (1) … 26
8. Kansas State … 15
9. Kansas … 11