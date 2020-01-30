Oklahoma State was picked to finish second and Oklahoma fourth in the Big 12 preseason baseball poll voted on by league coaches.
Texas Tech was placed atop the poll for the third consecutive season by the nine-member panel. Coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own team.
OSU is the reigning Big 12 Tournament champion and advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals last season before losing a best-of-3 series at Texas Tech.
OU was selected behind No. 3 TCU.
The 2020 season begins on Feb. 14. Conference play starts on the weekend of March 13.
Big 12 preseason poll1. Texas Tech (6 first-place votes) 62
2. Oklahoma State 52
3. TCU (1) 45
4. Oklahoma 40
5. Texas (1) 38
6. Baylor 35
7. West Virginia (1) 26
8. Kansas State 15
9. Kansas 11