KANSAS CITY — Just minutes before Oklahoma State tipped off against Iowa State on Wednesday evening, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced the league’s basketball tournament will have limited access starting Thursday because of the threat of the coronavirus.
“Beginning with tomorrow’s tournament games we will be implementing limited access,” Bowlsby said. “What that means for our teams is they’ll have access to 125 tickets. They’ll be ticketed game by game.”
Bowlby’s announcement comes on the same day the NCAA announced the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played without fans because of the virus.
School bands, cheerleaders and dance teams will not be allowed to attend the Big 12 Tournament games starting Thursday, but media will still be permitted. Bowlsby did say there will be a refund process for fans who purchased tickets. Tickets are distributed by the schools, so the process will be individualized based on the school.
“I would like to apologize to all of our fans that are not going to be to in the venues,” Bowlsby said. “I know they really look forward to this. … I’m very sorry to disrupt what I know is a much anticipated weekend for a lot of people.”