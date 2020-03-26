The COVID-19 pandemic put an immediate halt to NCAA winter sports and canceled the entire spring sports schedule. While sports fans are still adjusting to not having March Madness this year, the questions have turned toward the effects the pandemic will have on the football schedule and other fall sports.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby addressed some of these concerns Thursday during a teleconference. He didn’t make any declarations on what the football schedule will look like because the effects of the pandemic over the next couple of months are unclear.
“We haven’t done a lot of modeling and we haven’t done a lot of planning because I just think it’s far too early to do that,” Bowlsby said. “… You can spend a whole lot of time with it and find out two weeks later that the circumstances have changed and your computations are no longer viable. It’s been my decision and I think the rest of the major conferences are in a similar situation that we’re just beginning to mess around with those numbers a little bit. But obviously, that’s a process that we’re going to have to go through if this next 60 to 90 days tells us that the fall is in jeopardy.”
There are several questions surrounding college football right now, but here are a few issues that Bowlsby discussed.
What will the summer look like?
The football season openers for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are scheduled for the first weekend in September, but the work to prepare for the first kickoff starts months before. Spring ball has already been affected by COVID-19. Depending on when teams can resume regular practice schedules, Bowlsby said there should to be at least a couple of weeks for a transition period before fall sports start competition.
“You just can’t turn it on and turn it off,” Bowlsby said. “We have a lot of kids who are home right now and they’re not getting regular workouts like they would get in school. They’re not getting the lifting and the running. And the disruptions that are going on from being away from the structure that you have on campus. So I think there is a couple week transition period whenever it happens.
“If we get to the point where we don’t open up again until June 15, I think we need to look at what that transition window is (and) what it can handle. And then what impact it has on the rest of preparation. The month of May typically is a heavy lifting and training month and then the kids get a little bit of time off and then they report back and the coaches have camps and clinics going on. It may be that we can’t do any of that this year and so what do you do to get ready?”
Bowlsby said some of the issues he is thinking about are how the preseason minicamps, OTRs and captain practices will be affected if the football delay heads into June or beyond.
“This is a new day and I think it’s going to have to be almost entirely dictated by the circumstances once those circumstances are known,” Bowlsby said. “Right now, I don’t think there is a crystal ball on the planet that can tell us what’s going to happen in the upcoming months.”
What will college football look like once the season starts?
Bowlsby expressed several times that it’s hard to adequately plan or predict what college football will be like. However, he said it was possible to have a scenario where college football plays games in empty stadiums if staying away from public assembly is still recommended by the time the season starts.
It would be the same scenario that was going to take place during the basketball Big 12 Tournaments before the postseason was canceled.
“On one hand that allows you to watch it on television, but the environment would certainly be far poorer as a result of not having an enthusiastic crowd in the stands,” Bowlsby said. “As I said, it’s hard to forecast things because we have things happening right now that we couldn’t have envisioned three weeks ago.”
On the possibility of a shortened season
Bowlsby was asked about the possibility of having a shortened season and he said the plan now is to play the football season as it’s scheduled.
“We would like to see a little more information,” Bowlsby said. “We’re two weeks into this and people tell us it’s six to eight weeks, some say 10-12 (weeks). Some say we’re going to get a rebound. I just don’t think there is a lot of credibility to putting together anything other than very rudimentary plans.”
Bowlsby said if the conference had to change the schedule it would be with plenty of time to let people know what they’re thinking and to challenge the thought process. The decision wouldn’t come without collaboration with the other Power 5 conferences and FBS programs to make sure everybody is on the same page.
“If we get forced into an eight-game season, I don’t think we want to be playing eight games and somebody else is playing nine and somebody is playing six,” Bowlsby said. “…When the time comes I don’t believe it’ll be the Big 12 acting unilaterally. I believe it’ll be a collaboration with a number of other conferences.”
Big 12 media days
The Big 12 media days are scheduled to start on July 21. Bowlsby said they haven’t given much thought to canceling it and that decision will depend on how issues surrounding COVID-19 unfold in the near future.
“Obviously, we want to hold it,” Bowlsby said. “It’s in the middle of July and so we don’t know what the circumstances are going to be between now and the middle of July. It’s still on the calendar and we still plan on doing it but it’s just yet another event that we’re going to have to think about and make decisions if we can get the best information we can, and make it in light of honored circumstances.”