Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy was the third coach to take the stage and answer questions Monday at Day 1 of the Big 12 Media Days, commenting about the Cowboys’ quarterback battle, defense and new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson.
No starter decided at QB
With Taylor Cornelius graduating after one year under center, OSU has a quarterback battle between Hawaii transfer Dru Brown and redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders. Gundy said he hasn’t named a starter and doesn’t have a timetable for when he will, possibly playing both quarterbacks Week 1 against Oregon State.
“Both guys have worked hard,” Gundy said. “We haven’t had anybody take the reins at this point… I would like to give you a timetable, but I’d be reaching.”
New offensive coordinator, same plays for OSU
Gundy said not much will change for the Cowboys on offense despite replacing Mike Yurcich with Sean Gleeson, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Princeton.
“We have the same system,” Gundy said. “We’re gonna run the same plays.”
Gundy also said that Gleeson is "a great technician with quarterbacks," and emphasized how important it is to develop quarterbacks well in the Big 12.
Gundy says OSU was an 'undisciplined organization' last season
The Cowboys struggled in 2018, posting a 7-6 record, with all losses coming from Big 12 foes. Gundy referenced a lack of discipline and toughness for the woes.
"I let the little things slide in practice and in meetings," Gundy said. "... We were an undisciplined organization."
Defense staying the same
When asked about OSU's defense Monday, Gundy said he doesn't plan for any changes in Jim Knowles second year as defensive coordinator and expects the defense to improve as Knowles becomes "better situated."
"Our system is gonna stay the same," Gundy said. "Hopefully we can play it better."