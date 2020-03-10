Despite concerns over coronavirus, the Big 12 Tournament will continue as scheduled, the league said Tuesday in a statement.
However, the Ivy League announced its four-team tournament would be canceled.
The men's and women's Ivy League tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League will instead award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.
"We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments," Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said in a news release. "Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision."
The tournaments are the first at the Division I basketball level to be canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Big 12 starts Wednesday with two games and concludes Saturday night at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Oklahoma State opens the tournament with a 6 p.m. Wednesday game against Iowa State.
Here's a copy of the Big 12 statement:
The priority of the Big 12 Conference is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus and its impact on hosting events in public spaces.
At this time, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships will continue as scheduled with additional preventive measures. The Conference will continue to consult with the KU Medical Center as well as other local and state public health departments, host facilities and the NCAA leading up to and during these events to implement best practices and provide the most current information.
We encourage those attending the games to closely follow the CDC hygiene and prevention recommendations relating to COVID-19."