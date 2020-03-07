Boo Lewallen couldn’t resist celebrating in the center of the BOK Center.
Lewallen, Oklahoma State’s 149-pound wrestler, pinned Iowa State’s Jarrett Degen in the third period in the semifinals of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships on Saturday night to earn a spot in Sunday night’s finals.
Lewallen jumped to an early advantage before Degen took an 8-7 lead into the third period. Lewallen then got a reversal to take the lead, which ultimately started a back-and-forth scramble that ended with Degen on his back at the 6:18 mark.
As soon as the referee slapped his hand against the black mat, Lewallen planted his feet on the floor and crossed his arms to pose in celebration toward a section of OSU fans.
“I was just so hyped up,” Lewallen said. “I usually don’t really celebrate too much, but it felt right. I kind of just took it all in. This time last year I was in a hospital bed watching guys wrestle, so it means a lot.”
Lewallen missed the Big 12 tournament last year after shoulder surgery ended his junior season early. The NCAA granted a medical hardship waiver to give Lewallen another year of eligibility, making him a redshirt junior this season. He also sat out his first year on campus with an injury before winning a Big 12 title in his first campaign at 149 pounds in 2017-18.
“I’ve only been here twice, and I hope to go out and perform at my best,” Lewallen said.
Lewallen’s bonus-point win was a jolt in OSU’s comeback for the team title. The No. 11 Cowboys concluded Saturday night on top with 111.5 points, followed by Iowa State (92) and Northern Iowa (90.5).
The second session started with OSU trailing ISU by two points, with the Cyclones also having two more semifinalists than the Cowboys. Although both teams had four wrestlers win semifinal matches to advance to the finals at 6 p.m. Sunday, the Cowboys took control thanks to five bonus-point wins in the second session.
“Bonus points are always big in tournaments,” OSU coach John Smith said. “It’s the key to advance your score even higher whenever everybody’s equal. …
“I think that goes back to bonus points is the difference in the tournament right now.”
OSU’s finalists included Lewallen, Nick Piccininni (125), Wyatt Sheets (157) and Travis Wittlake (165). The Cowboys will also have four wrestlers battling through the consolation brackets in the third session at 11 a.m. Sunday.
If the Cowboys hold their place atop the team standings, it will be their eighth consecutive Big 12 championship, tying their longest streak since 1921-28.
“We got something that’s never been done,” Lewallen said. We can make history. Personally, I’ve never been on this team making history in anything, so I take it really personal and I try to do my part.”