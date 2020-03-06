The last time Oklahoma State didn’t have the best wrestling team in the Big 12, freshman Travis Wittlake was a seventh grader in Coos Bay, Oregon.
As Wittlake will compete for his first conference title at the Big 12 Wrestling Championship this weekend at the BOK Center, OSU will look to win its eighth consecutive Big 12 title. The difference this year from the past seven, though, is more competition for the No. 11 Cowboys. The proof in that was its first conference dual loss since the 2009-10 season, a 19-15 deficit to No. 16 Northern Iowa. OSU lost to Oklahoma in 2013, but it wasn’t considered a conference meet.
“There’s gonna be a push from (UNI),” OSU coach John Smith said. “They got a good enough team to win. I think Iowa State has a good enough team to win. I think that North Dakota (State) has appeared to have a really good season. For us, I think that we’re in position, but you gotta be wrestling — if we lose in the championship bracket, you gotta be wrestling for third and fourth. That’s where your points come from if you’re not making the finals. …
“We’ve got quite a few guys that are projected to win a couple of matches and lose a couple of matches. Well, if you do that with four or five guys, and you’re not gonna win the tournament.”
UNI and Fresno State joined the Big 12 as affiliate members in 2017, only two years after the conference expanded to 10 teams with the addition of Air Force, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Utah Valley and Wyoming. OSU, OU, Iowa State and West Virginia are traditional Big 12 members also competing in other sports.
When the Big 12 underwent the first expansion, Smith predicted the new programs to improve, just solely based on competing in a better conference. Five years later, that’s coming to fruition with the emergence of teams such as UNI.
“I just think that competition brings everyone up,” Smith said. “We're not going to sit around and accept the fact that we're ranked 10th or 11th or whatever we're at — we're not going to sit around and say that's a good season for us. No, we're not going to do that. But how you elevate your program up — and I think if you look at the Big Ten, their strength is because of the top tier teams are right there and they're wrestling each other and they're fighting for not only dual meet wins in their conference, but then they’re going to the conference tournament and fighting.
“Starting to see that materialize with our conference, and it's going to make a difference. I think that you're going to see some historical teams that are part of the Big 12. You're going to start to see them probably taking those steps up, and it helps us all when it's competitive and you gotta fight for your wins.”
OSU leads the conference with three top-seeded wrestlers, including Wittlake (165), Nick Piccininni (125) and Boo Lewallen (149). UNI has two.
“I’ve been a one seed many times in my life,” Wittlake said. “I’m not worried about it, just gotta take it like another tournament — go in, be prepared, execute, find my offense and score points.”
Action starts at 11 a.m. Saturday in the BOK Center. Finals will be at 6 p.m. Sunday.
