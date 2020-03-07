OU pair reaches finals
Oklahoma 174-pound wrestler Anthony Mantanona guaranteed his coach a win when his semifinal bout paused for blood time.
Mantanona was tied with Iowa State’s Samuel Colbray 5-5 when he escaped with less than 15 seconds left to secure a 6-5 decision and a spot in Sunday night’s final against Northern Iowa’s Bryce Steiert. To get to the semifinals, Mantanona earned decision victories over South Dakota State’s Cade King and Fresno State’s Jackson Hemauer in the first session of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships on Sunday at the BOK Center.
“As a little kid you dream about being in the conference finals,” Mantanona said. “I just punched my ticket in there. That’s just a lot of years worked up to this moment.”
Colbray, the third-seeded wrestler at 174 pounds, was the last opponent to beat No. 2 Mantanona, 7-5 in sudden victory in a dual Feb. 9. Including Saturday’s wins, Mantanona has won six matches in a row since.
“It felt amazing,” Mantanona said. “That was my last in-season loss. I had a bad taste in my mouth after the last time I wrestled him. I’ve had to change my game a lot since the last time I wrestled him, so it’s pretty nice to get that win here on a bigger stage.”
Mantanona was one of only two Sooners to reach the finals after OU sent five wrestlers to the semifinals. Top-seeded Dom Demas beat Oklahoma State’s Dusty Hone in the 141-pound semis to get a chance to win back-to-back conference titles after winning the tournament as a freshman last year.
“Just put on a show,” Demas said. “There’s gonna be a lot of people here, so I want to make it fun.”
Wittlake makes finals in first conference tournament
OSU 165-pound freshman Travis Wittlake went into his first Big 12 Wrestling Championships with more confidence than anxiety.
Wittlake’s first day of competing inside the BOK Center ended with a 10-3 decision over South Dakota State’s Tanner Cook to put him in Sunday night’s finals. Wittlake earned a 17-1 technical fall against Austin Yant of Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals in his tournament debut.
“I had a good dual season,” Wittlake said. “… So I was pretty confident coming into this tournament that I could make the finals, and I hope to win it all tomorrow.”
Wittlake will wrestle North Dakota State’s Andrew Fogarty in the finals. Fogarty is one of only two athletes in the bracket Wittlake hasn’t wrestled before. He entered the tournament as the two seed. Wittlake was the No. 1 seed.
Witcraft goes 1-2 in tournament debut
OSU 133-pound freshman Reece Witcraft’s first day at the Big 12 tournament featured two losses sandwiched around a monstrous upset.
Sixth-seeded Witcraft, from Broken Arrow, lost his first match to unseeded Jared Van Vleet of Air Force in the first round, 9-6. A bad draw had him facing top-seeded Taylor LaMont of Utah Valley in his first consolation bout, but he prevailed with a 5-3 decision to accomplish the upset and survive. He lost his next match, though, to Fresno State’s Lawrence Saenz 16-7, sending him to a seventh-place bout against West Virginia’s Lucas Seibert on Sunday morning.
“It’s him — he’s up and down,” OSU coach John Smith said. “When you think like a true freshman, then you’re gonna wrestle like one — have some good, have some bad. He’s got one more match, hopefully we can win it.”