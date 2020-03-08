Oklahoma State 125-pound wrestler Nick Piccininni wasn’t proud of his fourth conference title.
Piccininni became the ninth Cowboy to ever win four Big 12 titles Sunday night at the BOK Center with a 3-1 decision against Iowa State’s Alex Mackall. Piccininni started the match with a takedown in the first period before notching an escape in the second and getting shut out in the third. Mackall recorded an escape in the final period.
“That’s not really how I want to wrestle,” Piccininni said. “I’m not really too proud of my performance. It is what it is. I’m moving on and now it’s time to look forward to NCAA championships, and that’s where I’ll showcase everything. That match was what it was, and I think that was just a poor performance on my part, but we’re moving forward, leaving that one in the past.”
The accomplishment also earned Piccininni the Big 12 Most Outstanding Wrestler Award, which is voted by the coaches.
The last OSU wrestler to win a Big 12 title every season of his career was 149-pounder Anthony Collica in 2017. While Collica and Piccininni were the eighth and ninth, respectively, Travis Wittlake could be the 10th to do so.
Wittlake beat North Dakota State’s Andrew Fogarty 8-4 in the 165-pound final to win his first Big 12 championship as a freshman.
“Nick’s a great leader on our team,” Wittlake said. “He’s always doing the right thing—one of the hardest workers in the room. Every day he comes in and he’s ready to scrap. It’s awesome to be able to have a guy like that on the team, and I hope to win four-time, as well.”
Wittlake wrestling his best
Travis Wittlake is peaking as a freshman.
Wittlake, a freshman from Coos Bay, Oregon, won his first conference title in his debut Big 12 tournament with an 8-4 decision against North Dakota State’s Andrew Fogarty in the 165-pound final.
“It’s awesome just to be successful at the Division-I level,” Wittlake said. “It’s a dream come true. You don’t see many guys from Oregon or even anybody from my high school going D-I in any sport, really, being successful or doing a whole lot. This is big for me. It’s big for my family—big for my school and my community. It’s pretty awesome.”
Leading up to every postseason, OSU coach John Smith emphasizes the importance of wrestlers peaking at just the right time, preferably in the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. Wittlake is 15-1 since losing in the Southern Scuffle Tournament on Jan. 1. His only deficit was to second-ranked Alex Marinelli of Iowa 3-2 in OSU’s last dual of the season Feb. 23. He’s 27-2 on the season.
“I’m wrestling better than I have all season,” Wittlake said. “Two or three months ago I wouldn’t have beaten (Fogarty). I might not have even scored a takedown on him. …
“Coach Smith talks about peaking, and it’s a state of mind rather than what you’re training like. It’s a state of mind, going into a tournament, saying, ‘I’m gonna wrestle better this tournament than I ever have in my life.’”
Sooners go 0-2 in finals
Oklahoma left Tulsa without a Big 12 champion.
After winning an individual title as a freshman last year, Dom Demas lost to Iowa State’s Ian Parker 4-2 in the second sudden victory in the 141-pound final. The two ended regulation tied 1-1 before going scoreless in the first sudden victory and both escaping in the tiebreaker to keep the tally even at 2-2. Parker ultimately prevailed, scoring a takedown in the second sudden victory.
Anthony Mantanona was OU’s second chance at a gold medal but was pinned by Northern Iowa’s Bryce Steiert in the third period of the 174-pound final. Steiert ‘s fall was the only one among the finals matches.
The Sooners finished the tournament in sixth place with 83 points, 7.5 behind fifth-place North Dakota State.