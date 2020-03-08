Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith walked up the stairs to get on the risen black mat for a TV interview as the BOK Center crowd surrounding him roared.
Finals matches for the Big 12 Wrestling Championships hadn’t even begun yet Sunday night, but Smith’s team had already sealed its eight consecutive conference title. The streak matched a program-best from 1921-28.
“Those are important stats for the program,” Smith said. “Something you hadn’t done since 1921-28. Any time you tie or break a record at Oklahoma State in wrestling you’re doing something. I’m glad this team got to feel a little bit of that. This year has been a little bit of a struggle for us, but we did wrestle our best that we’ve wrestled all season.”
Eleventh-ranked OSU was in a tight battle with Iowa State until the Cowboys went 9-0 in Sunday’s morning session — which included four third-place finishers — to secure the Big 12 team title. The Cowboys ended the tournament with 147.5 points, followed by ISU with 116.5 and Northern Iowa with 111.5.
“It’s hard to set records at Oklahoma State with the tradition that we have and the program that we’ve had forever,” OSU 165-pound wrestler Travis Wittlake said.
Wittlake, a freshman, was one of three Big 12 individual champions for OSU with an 8-4 finals decision against North Dakota State’s Andrew Fogarty. The Cowboys’ night started with Nick Piccininni becoming the ninth OSU wrestler to win four conference titles with a 3-1 decision against Alex Mackall of Iowa State in the 125-pound final.
Boo Lewallen was OSU’s third champion, beating South Dakota State’s Henry Pohlmeyer 8-5 in the 149-pound final. The title was Lewallen’s second after reaching the top of the podium in 2018.
“It’s a good feeling,” Lewallen said. “It’s very special to me. The first one was special and this one was special, too. That’s something I’ll never forget. I’m blessed to have the opportunity.”
Wyatt Sheets was OSU’s only loss Sunday, falling to top-seeded David Carr of Iowa State 6-5 in the 157-pound final.
“Good effort,” Smith said. “No disappointment in him. He’s slowly just kind of piecing things together and realizing what he’s capable of doing.”
The Cowboys move on to the NCAA Wrestling Championships, March 19-21 in Minneapolis. With Selection Sunday a week away, OSU qualified every wrestler but heavyweight Auston Harris.
“We know that the NCAA tournament in two weeks is a different beast,” Smith said. “But we’ve got some confidence right now. I think some of our guys, really, their best matches have been their last match this tournament, especially this morning. You haven’t seen some of them wrestle like that in a month. It was good to see.”