A big date in Oklahoma State football history: Jan. 12, 2011. As Mike Gundy had a grilled-chicken salad lunch at a Stillwater restaurant, he heard a loud reaction from other diners who listened or watched on their phones as Brandon Weeden made an announcement.
“Justin Blackmon’s coming back to Oklahoma State,” Weeden told reporters at Gallagher-Iba Arena, “and so am I.”
While Weeden and Blackmon opted for one more college season instead of becoming available for the NFL draft, and as offensive coordinator Todd Monken was hired a month later, energy within and around the program spiked to the maximum level.
The results: Monken’s coaching and play-calls squeezed more greatness from Weeden and Blackmon, and OSU capitalized with a 12-1, Big 12 championship season.
The 2019 season ended in an undesirable manner — with a 24-21 loss to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl — and yet Gundy was uncommonly upbeat during his postgame news conference: “I am so excited about the future of Oklahoma State football.”
A week later, based on social-media chatter, Oklahoma State fans are comparably optimistic.
What an eventful week it was for the program, and there is the potential for this offseason to become as memorable as the 2011 offseason.
While OSU players, coaches, administrators and fans tweet Canadian flags and hold their breath in anticipation of a decision from Chuba Hubbard, keep in mind what he said after his 158-yard rushing performance in the Texas Bowl: “In two weeks, you guys will find out.”
Several more days may pass before it’s known whether Hubbard and his 2,094-yard talent stay in Stillwater or move on to the NFL. I’m told that the decision process is ongoing. The next semester begins on Jan. 13 and offseason conditioning starts soon after that.
Hubbard’s announcement will result in tons of clicks and responses, but in the meantime, consider all that has transpired since the Texas Bowl.
Superstar wide receiver Tylan Wallace, recovering from a midseason knee injury and now eligible for the NFL draft, reported that he’ll be a Cowboy in 2020.
After one season as the OSU offensive coordinator, Sean Gleeson accepted an offer to join the Rutgers staff. After one season as the Cleveland Browns head coach, Freddie Kitchens was fired. His offensive coordinator was Monken, who likely is on the brink of becoming an available commodity.
A Monken return to Stillwater would be a perfect fit and absolutely is a possibility, but other NFL teams and schools will want to talk with him. A year ago, he was considered for NFL head-coaching jobs.
Before the Texas Bowl, it was reported that longtime Cowboy receivers coach Kasey Dunn would become UNLV’s offensive coordinator. That situation seems to have unraveled. Dunn is expected to continue as an extremely valuable Gundy assistant.
Dunn was essential in the development of OSU receivers and coached everyone from Blackmon to James Washington to Wallace and Dillon Stoner. Dunn is described as “a trusted voice” on the Oklahoma State sideline.
Because of Dunn’s lengthy run in Stillwater and all-around coaching talent, his departure would have been a blow. If Monken isn’t Gundy’s next coordinator, Dunn could be the No. 1 candidate.
Josh Sills is the most recent incoming transfer of a much-needed athlete on the offensive line. In 2015 and 2016, UAB transfer Victor Salako made 26 starts for OSU. In 2017, Cal transfer Aaron Cochran started in every game. After having been West Virginia’s starting center in 24 games, Sills announced last week that he’s transferring to OSU.
Because of shoulder surgery, Sills’ 2019 season amounted only to two games. As a grad transfer, he arrives in Stillwater with the expectation of having two remaining seasons of eligibility. Just as center Johnny Wilson’s OSU career ended at the Texas Bowl, Sills checks in as a talented, veteran free agent.
If Hubbard does return, it’s a fantastic situation for OSU. If he doesn’t, Gundy attempts to reload at running back while taking into 2020 a defense that could be the best he’s ever had. Most of the starters and backups return for a defense that achieved big-time improvement during the second half of the season.
OSU gave up 45 points and 586 total yards in a loss at Texas Tech. In a home loss to Baylor one week later, OSU gave up 45 points and 536 yards. That’s when the Cowboys began to turn the corner.
In their final six games, the Cowboys allowed averages of only 23 points and 389 total yards. If coordinator Jim Knowles can get an entire season of similar results, OSU can win a lot of games with that type of defense.
After a flurry of activity last week, two big-ticket developments are on deck: the Hubbard decision and Gundy’s coordinator hire.
Depending on those results, this OSU offseason could be at an energy level comparable to that of the Weeden-Blackmon winter of 2011.