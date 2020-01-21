STILLWATER – The Tylan Wallace decision to stay at Oklahoma State was equal in impact to Chuba Hubbard’s choice of playing one more college football season.
While Hubbard has the ability to punch a 2,000-yard hole in the opposition, Wallace counters with the ability to stretch downfield coverage until it snaps – or to make plays like the one he made at Iowa State.
Wallace (a 2018 All-American who sustained a midseason knee injury in 2019) and Hubbard (a 2019 All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year) decided to remain at OSU instead of entering the 2020 NFL draft.
The Cowboys also have Spencer Sanders as their returning starter at quarterback, along with most of the starters on a defense that played really well during the second half of the 2019 season.
To celebrate such a nice period for OSU football, and to get started on an effort to sell a school-record total of season tickets, the university hosted a Tuesday pep rally at the Student Union.
The room was filled with OSU football players, spirit-squad members, university officials and students. There also were adult fans who spent their noon hour on the OSU campus, apparently wanting visual confirmation that both Hubbard and Wallace are still Cowboys.
The master of ceremonies was Larry Reece, an associate athletic director and the public-address announcer at Boone Pickens Stadium and Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Onstage with Hubbard, Wallace and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, Reece handed a microphone to Hubbard.
“Tell people why they need to get their tickets and be ready to support the Cowboys,” Reece said. “It’s going to be a fun year.”
In that this was a pep rally, Hubbard gave the people what they wanted.
“We’ll be bringing a national championship back to Stillwater,” he said.
Bold statement. Las Vegas oddsmakers have Oklahoma State at 100-to-1 to win the 2020 national championship, but it’s fine to dream big.
It’s not an outlandish dream when there is the combination of Hubbard in the backfield and Wallace as the No. 1 target in the passing game.
In one of the more memorable plays of the 2019 season, Wallace caught a pass 2 yards behind the line of scrimmage. On three occasions, Wallace encountered Cyclone defenders. He surged through and beyond the first wave, then fought off two subsequent tackle attempts during his 71-yard, tightrope sideline sprint to the end zone.
Four days later, during a non-contact practice drill, Wallace sustained a season-ending injury – a torn ACL in his right knee. At that time, he was OSU’s leader in receptions with 53. He missed the final five games and still finished as the team leader in catches.
On Tuesday, Mike Gundy provided an exceedingly positive report on the state of Wallace’s knee.
“He’s way ahead of schedule (on recovery),” Gundy said. “He was a month ahead of schedule even at the bowl game. For him, it’ll be mainly not trying doing too much. But he’s doing fantastic. His prognosis is really good.”
Wallace’s magic moment occurred four weeks after his surgery, when his crutches were pushed to the side and he was given a green light to begin his football comeback. That comeback started literally with a slow, unassisted walk during a therapy session.
That one small step for Wallace was a really important step for Oklahoma State.
“Walking on my own, with no crutches – that was a big deal,” Wallace said while posing for photos with other students.
Wallace reflected on his superhuman touchdown at Iowa State: “I feel like that play shows who I am as a football player. I definitely want to get back to that.”
Since Hart Lee Dykes concluded his OSU run in 1988, the OSU program has had five great wide receivers: Rashaun Woods, Dez Bryant, Justin Blackmon, James Washington and Wallace.
When a player like a Hubbard or a Wallace decides to stay in school for one more season, it’s a reason to celebrate. When two such players make that decision, it results in the planning of a pep rally.
Hubbard and Wallace are on the pep-rally level of college football stardom, and a healthy Wallace is as dynamic as any receiver in the country.