On Tuesday morning, the Cowboy Football account tweeted a link to an okstate.com document and video.
The headline: “Safe Return Plan for Oklahoma State Football.”
Mike Gundy and wide receiver Tylan Wallace are shown being saliva-tested for COVID-19. The video begins with a comment from OSU deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg – “we feel really good about this plan” – and ends with a smile from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Required now is an immediate execution of the "Safe Return Plan."
On Tuesday evening, Knowles’ best player – fifth-year senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga – shared a jarring announcement on Twitter: “After attending a (Sunday) protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.”
Ogbongbemiga, running back Chuba Hubbard and Wallace were among the first group of 35 OSU players who returned to Boone Pickens Stadium on Monday. A second group arrives on Thursday and the rest of the roster checks in for testing next Monday.
It is not yet known how Ogbongbemiga’s positive test might influence OSU’s plan on additional testing for football personnel.
In compliance with a Big 12 directive, Cowboy players may begin voluntary workouts on June 15.
Within the “Safe Return Plan” document is a section that explains what happens if an OSU player, coach or support-staff member tests positive for COVID-19: “They will enter the quarantine protocol per medical, local/state health department and university guidelines and will begin to receive the appropriate monitoring and treatment from the team physician, athletic training staff and any other medical consultants.
“The positive student-athlete will be moved to separate housing designated by OSU for quarantine purposes.
“Appropriate contact tracing as per local/state health department and university guidelines will begin, and all that have been in contact will be instructed to quarantine and have symptoms monitored for a period determined by health and medical officials. Contact tracing will begin with the student-athlete's cohort/workout group.
“After the determined quarantine time, if the traced contact group is not showing symptoms, they will be retested for COVID-19 prior to resuming activities. Upon receiving a negative test, they will await specific instructions from the team physician and/or the athletic training staff regarding a return to activities.”
A starter in all 13 games last season, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Ogbongbemiga received OSU’s Leslie O’Neal Award (given annually to the program’s defensive MVP). Ogbongbemiga was a second-team member of the coaches’ All-Big 12 team. He totaled at least 10 tackles against Oregon State, Texas and West Virginia, and also during the Texas Bowl loss to Texas A&M, and he was considered a significant reason for the OSU defense’s dramatic improvement during the season’s second half.
Ogbongbemiga and Hubbard both hail from Canada. After the March shutdown of the Cowboy program, they spent several weeks in Baltimore with former OSU teammate Justice Hill. A former Booker T. Washington superstar, Hill now is preparing for his second NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens.
In addition to his status as a difference-making defender, the 21-year-old Ogbongbemiga is among the more universally respected figures within the OSU program. Fifth-year senior wide receivers Dillon Stoner (from Jenks) and Landon Wolf (a Tulsan who attended East Central) are said to be on the Ogbongbemiga level of veteran team leadership.