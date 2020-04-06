What was startling in 2018 could become common in 2020.
Two years ago, because of a budget issue, the top three figures in the University of Tulsa athletic department voluntarily accepted temporary, one-year reductions in compensation. There were pay cuts for athletic director Derrick Gragg, football coach Philip Montgomery and basketball coach Frank Haith.
The TU story got national attention because it was an anomaly. In 2020, because the coronavirus pandemic almost certainly will have a pronounced effect on fund-raising, sponsorships and ticket sales, pay cuts could be universal within all of higher-education athletics.
Last week, Dennis Dodd of cbssports.com reported the results of a survey of athletic directors whose schools are among the 130 in the Football Bowl Subdivision level of college football.
From Dodd: “An overwhelming 86% of ADs believe their universities will require their athletic departments to make ‘financial sacrifices’ because of the crisis.”
“All of it points,” Dodd wrote, “at a possible future that includes cutting sports, slashing salaries, laying off staff and weighing (the) ability to fully fund existing sports if finances become too tight.”
And if there isn’t a 2020 football season? The consequences would be gruesome.
Each Big 12 school could experience a $5 million shortfall resulting from the cancellation of the conference basketball tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
Beyond that loss, there is the potential disruption of typical revenue sources, and it all could compel the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to follow the TU model of 2018.
For the 2019-20 fiscal year, OU head football coach Lincoln Riley, OSU head coach Mike Gundy and their assistant coaches are paid a combined total of nearly $21 million.
Power Five head coaches and assistants reached an enviable level of compensation because of a combination of hard work, expertise and success at previous stops. It feels awkward to suggest that anyone should or will be dealt a salary reduction, but $21 million? That’s a lot of money.
While the employment of thousands of Oklahomans is compromised or eliminated, it’s safe to presume that OU and OSU decision-makers are examining every conceivable cost-cutting measure.
In 2020-21, Riley is scheduled to make $6.15 million and Gundy $5.25 million. OU basketball coach Lon Kruger is scheduled to make $3.3 million. By far, those three are the highest-paid coaches in the state.
During the 2019 season, 49 FBS head football coaches made at least $3 million. Coaches get lottery money if they achieve winning results, sustain healthy attendance figures, have minimal off-the-field issues involving players, and inspire boosters to write donation checks.
A couple of years ago, I discovered that Barry Switzer was paid $24,000 as OU’s first-year head coach in 1973. Adjusted for inflation, $24,000 in 1973 would equate to $145,734 today, and yet 49 head coaches currently make at least $3 million.
A 15% pay cut would be felt in any household, but if there’s a 15% cut in the household of a $3 million coach, he’s still a millionaire coach.
Explaining the TU cuts in August 2018, Gragg said, “We’re not going to panic. We’re just going to adjust and keep going.”
The circumstances of 2020 will result in some panic. Look around. There already are extreme reactions, lockdowns and grim projections.
Iowa State’s athletic department already announced that its coaches can expect a reduction in pay. In 2018, TU’s pay cuts were noteworthy, but they resulted from a TU situation. Not from a national crisis.
Now, it feels inevitable that pay cuts will sweep through Norman, through Stillwater and throughout all of major-college football.