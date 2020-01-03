There exists a fascinating possibility at Oklahoma State.
The return of Todd Monken possibility.
After having been Princeton’s offensive coordinator, Sean Gleeson coordinated the OSU offense in 2019. Princeton University is located in New Jersey. So is Rutgers University.
Gleeson is a New Jersey native, so when it was reported by The Athletic and Yahoo Sports report that Gleeson could be headed back to New Jersey, it made sense. Stadium reporter Brett McMurphy indicated that Gleeson already has accepted a three-year contract offer to become the Rutgers coordinator.
On Friday afternoon, Gleeson provided confirmation to The Oklahoman.
This week, first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens was fired by the Cleveland Browns. His offensive coordinator was Monken, who ranks among the more fondly remembered of all former OSU assistant coaches.
On Thursday night, OSU’s Twitter community was fired up when members of the Cowboy football team tweeted images of the Canadian flag. Those tweets seemed to suggest or celebrate the return in 2020 of running back Chuba Hubbard, a Canadian native who this season rushed for 2,094 yards.
Hubbard has the option of entering the NFL draft, so his presence in the 2020 Cowboy backfield would be huge for Mike Gundy’s program. Hubbard has not announced his decision.
On Friday, Gundy himself tweeted a Canadian flag image. So did OSU assistant coaches and administrators.
Stunningly, so did Monken.
Before Friday, he had not tweeted anything in more than 13 months.
In 2011, Monken coordinated the Brandon Weeden-Justin Blackmon offense that carried Oklahoma State to the Big 12 title and a 12-1 finish.
In 2012, after Weeden and Blackmon had graduated to the NFL and in spite of injuries that resulted in the use of three different starting quarterbacks, Monken got a 547-yards-per-game performance from the Cowboy offense. That yardage average remains the second-best in program history. In 2017, the Mason Rudolph-James Washington-Justice Hill offense averaged 569 yards.
In 2013-15, Monken was the head coach at Southern Miss. After a 9-5 season in 2015, he returned to the NFL as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator in 2016-18. In 2019, he coordinated the Baker Mayfield-quarterbacked Browns offense, but Kitchens elected to call plays.
The Athletic reported this week that Monken, during pregame small talk with opposing coaches, would confess that the Browns’ operation was “a total mess.”
A Tulsa World attempt to speak with the 53-year-old Monken was unsuccessful, which was not a surprise considering there has been no Cleveland announcement regarding his status.
Presumably, for the time being, he remains employed and paid by the Browns, which would explain his media silence on the subject of Oklahoma State football.
Monken’s NFL background is fairly extensive. Before his time Tampa Bay and Cleveland, he coached Jacksonville receivers in 2007-10.
While Monken and Gundy are the ultimate sources on this subject, it is believed that Monken is open to a return to college football.
It was reported a few days ago that Kasey Dunn, OSU’s receivers coach since 2011 and a highly respected, tremendously effective Gundy assistant, was leaving to become UNLV’s offensive coordinator. Now, it has been reported that he is staying at OSU.
It’s safe to presume that Dunn would be considered for the Cowboys’ coordinator position, but what happens if Monken is able and willing to coach again at Oklahoma State?
If Monken were to return to Stillwater, it would be his third run with the Cowboys. In 2002-04, he coached wide receivers for Les Miles.
In 2018, Mike Yurcich was paid $800,000 to coordinate the OSU offense. In 2020, might OSU consider making Monken the first million-dollar assistant in program history?
Off the field, Gundy and Monken have an actual friendship. Monken knows the Oklahoma State culture and certainly has a positive history with the program. From a media standpoint, he’s sensationally candid and funny.
In 2010, Dana Holgorsen executed a resounding reboot of the Oklahoma State offense. He was gone after one season and succeeded by Monken. On the swagger index, Holgorsen and Monken are equals.
On Thursday, I asked Weeden to reminisce about his experience with Monken.
“From my first conversation with Monken on the phone, I knew he was what we needed to pick up where we left off from 2010,” Weeden said. “He came in and embraced what we had. He put his fingerprints on it and did an unbelievable job.
“I think guys respected him because of his NFL (experience) and even more once we got to work. He’s one of my favorite coaches and a great guy, as well. We were lucky to get him, and it worked out for both sides.”
Gallery: Our photos from Texas Bowl
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
CHUBA HUBBARD
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
2019 Texas Bowl: OK State vs Texas A&M
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397