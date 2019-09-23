“I needed a Hail Mary,” Bo Van Pelt explains now, and that’s why he so immediately agreed to a seemingly wild proposal: the surgical removal of a rib.
Because Van Pelt successfully rolled the dice in his attempt to fix a lingering, maddening right-shoulder issue, he this week will play in a professional golf event for the first time in 3½ years.
After having stepped up his conditioning regimen while playing practice rounds on various Tulsa-area courses, the former Oklahoma State golfer launches his PGA Tour return with a plan to play in three consecutive tournaments: this week’s Safeway Open at Napa, California; the Oct. 3-6 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas; and the Oct. 10-13 Houston Open.
Oklahoma State always has a strong presence on the Tour. The Safeway Open’s defending champion is former Cowboy Kevin Tway. Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff segued from great OSU careers to having become rising-star newcomers on the Tour.
Now, another former Cowboy returns to pro golf’s major-league roster.
“Until I’m handed a scorecard, I don’t know what I’ll be thinking,” said the 44-year-old Van Pelt. “How will my mind react? I did it for so long that it was automatic.
“You’ve seen guys my age play well and get on good runs. I know there are a ton of good players now, and a wave of really good young players, but I want to go back out and compete.”
The shoulder injury didn’t result from the wear-and-tear of swinging clubs. It happened as Van Pelt, from the driver’s seat of a vehicle, reached behind him and attempted to lift a much-heavier-than-expected backpack.
“I knew that something wasn’t right,” he recalls, “but I tried to play through it for a couple of months.”
During the 2016 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Van Pelt shot 68 during both the opening and second rounds. During the weekend, however, his pain level changed. Instead of contending for what would have been the second PGA Tour victory of his career, Van Pelt closed with 74-74.
After attempting to play a week later at Pebble Beach, he returned to Tulsa for an examination of the shoulder. The report was grim.
“Eighty-five percent of my labrum was shredded,” Van Pelt says. “I had never missed a day in 17 years of pro golf. Not for anything. I just had to fix my shoulder.”
He never imagined that the process would span more than three years. Following the first surgery in Dallas, he expected to again play tournament golf within a year.
During a second procedure, several bone spurs were removed. Discomfort lingered. On the practice range, Van Pelt might hit 100 balls or only 10 when the pain would flare. After that, it would worsen with each swing.
“As an athlete, you would just want to power through it,” Van Pelt said. “But if I did too much, I was in pain all day.”
By 2018, Van Pelt believed he probably was finished as a viable professional. In a last-resort move, he met in December with a Dallas surgeon who specializes in shoulder problems. It was determined then that the issue was thoracic outlet syndrome.
An explanation from the Mayo Clinic website: “Thoracic outlet syndrome is a group of disorders that occur when blood vessels or nerves in the space between your collarbone and your first rib are compressed. This can cause pain in your shoulders and neck, and numbness in your fingers.”
The surgeon recommended the removal of the top rib on Van Pelt’s right side.
“I didn’t bat an eye,” Van Pelt recalls. “I said, ‘When can we do it?’ We did it in January.”
Only a couple of months ago, Van Pelt decided that he would return to the PGA Tour. He had an exemption that allows him to play the entire 2019-20 schedule.
Van Pelt recently simulated a tournament, playing 18 holes on four consecutive days and on different Tulsa-area courses. The shoulder held up, he says, and the experience fortified his drive to be ready for this week’s trip to California and the Safeway Open.
A native of Richmond, Indiana, and a member of the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame, Van Pelt and his family reside in Jenks. After concluding his college career at OSU, he moved to the Tulsa area because he married a Tulsa woman. His wife Carrie attended Union High School and OSU.
Carrie and Bo are the parents of three children: daughter Olivia, a University of Texas freshman and a member of the Longhorn spirit squad; and sons Trace (age 16) and Crew (13). Both boys are athletes at Cascia Hall.
“When I was playing my best,” Van Pelt said, “my youngest was only 5 or 6.”
When Van Pelt was playing his best, he recorded his only PGA Tour victory at the 2009 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. In 2012, he shot a final-round 64 at the Masters. The round included a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th.
In 2011, he was the champion of a Malaysian event co-sanctioned by the PGA and Asian tours. In that same tournament a year later, he shot a third-round 62 and finished third.
According to the PGA Tour’s website, Van Pelt’s career earnings amount to $20.4 million. This week’s Safeway Open will be the 399th event of his PGA Tour career that began in 1999.
At 50, Van Pelt would be qualified for Champions Tour events. There’s a lot of money to be made on the senior circuit, and that provides additional motivation for him to reestablish and sustain himself as a consistent moneymaker.
During his extended period of forced inactivity, Van Pelt was heavily involved in his kids’ activities. He was an occasional presence on the Sports Animal Tulsa radio station. However, even when it seemed unlikely or impossible, a return to professional golf always was the goal.
This week, because of the expertise of a surgeon and the sacrificing of a rib, Van Pelt gets a second swing at life on the PGA Tour.