STILLWATER — As perhaps the most revered of all structures on the Oklahoma State University campus, Gallagher-Iba Arena has been the site of countless basketball games, wrestling duals and commencement exercises.
Two of the more memorable events in this gym, however, were centered on tragedy. They were the memorial services that followed the 2001 OSU men’s basketball team plane crash and the 2011 plane crash that claimed the lives of Cowgirls basketball coach Kurt Budke and assistant Miranda Serna.
For all who attended, those experiences were incredibly sobering.
On Wednesday, another memorial service was conducted — this one commemorating the life of T. Boone Pickens, who ranks among the university’s more prominent alumni and by far as the university’s most generous graduate.
A Holdenville native who became a billionaire and a world-class figure in the oil-and-gas and investment businesses, Pickens passed away on Sept. 11 at the age of 91.
His childhood home has been moved from Holdenville to OSU’s Karsten Creek golf course property. That’s where he will be buried.
Last week, a church service took place in Dallas. The Wednesday service was billed as a “celebration of life,” and it actually was a celebration.
The Cowboy marching band performed. An impressively produced video was shown on the arena scoreboard. Displayed were oversized images of Pickens from every chapter of his life.
Among testimonials were those provided by Gov. Kevin Stitt (a 1996 OSU graduate), university President Burns Hargis and Cowboy football coach Mike Gundy.
Delivering a 26-minute message was Pickens’ best friend – OSU athletic director Mike Holder.
“He changed my whole life,” said Holder, who – like everyone else on stage – made references to Pickens’ generosity.
“I was put on this earth to make money,” Pickens once said, “and to be generous with it.”
Pickens certainly altered Holder’s career path. In 2005, after having been OSU’s golf coach for 32 years, Holder moved to the AD’s office.
At that time, Pickens was on the brink of giving a historic amount of football-specific money: a $165 donation in January 2006. He trusted Holder to be an effective steward of the money, so Holder grudgingly complied when his friend insisted on the switch from golf to administration.
OSU’s stadium renovation originally was to have been fairly modest, but Pickens’ 2006 donation – most commonly known here as “the big gift” – allowed the university to become more ambitious. The end result: OSU replaced rusted, inadequate Lewis Field with Boone Pickens Stadium.
“I love our new front porch,” Stitt said on Wednesday, referring to the stadium.
Before OSU’s 2009 season-opening victory over Georgia, Pickens cut the ribbon on the “new front porch.” It happened 10 years ago this month.
Having aged beautifully, the stadium remains among the more attractive and intimate venues in college football. For as long as football is played, the Pickens name will be branded on OSU’s stadium.
While Pickens and Gundy occasionally were very publicly adversarial, Gundy spoke well of Pickens on Monday (“the guy lived an unbelievable life”) and again on Wednesday.
“He’s always been there as a mainstay,” Gundy told the Gallagher-Iba congregation. “No matter what, we could go to him if we had a problem. He would fix it.”
During the morning of Sept. 11, after news of Pickens’ death was circulated, Gundy and his 14-year-old son Gage had a text-message exchange.
Gage: “Did Mr. Pickens pass away?”
Mike: “Yes, Gage. He passed away earlier this morning.”
Gage: “Well, who’s going to be the boss now?”
That was the perception of most people – that Pickens was “the boss” at Oklahoma State. That he called the shots and ruled with an iron fist.
Hargis and Holder insist that Pickens wasn’t a meddler. Because Pickens’ investments in OSU exceeded a reported $650 million, he wanted to be informed on all developments related to university matters and Cowboy football.
At the same time, Hargis says, Pickens never ordered any OSU leadership figure to do anything. There were suggestions and expressions of preferences, but never any orders.
Subsequent to Pickens’ $165 million donation was a flurry of additional, huge donations: in May 2008, $100 million for faculty chairs and professorships; in October 2008, $63 million so that OSU could complete the stadium’s west-end construction; and in February 2010, $100 million as a challenge gift for student scholarships.
“Since Boone gave us $100 million on his 80th birthday (in 2008), we have raised over $2 billion, in cash and pledges, from 70,000 donors,” Hargis reported. “That’s transformation.”
Hargis marvels at how Pickens influenced others to give.
“A lot of people could afford to give big gifts to us,” Hargis stated, “but it just hadn’t been the tradition. Boone was an incredible change agent in our overall fund-raising.”
Holder and Pickens met in 1973, when Holder was OSU’s $6,500-a-year rookie golf coach. That same year, at a salary of $24,000, Barry Switzer was OU’s first-year football coach.
Switzer would win three national titles with the Sooners. Holder’s golfers celebrated eight national championships. Have any other schools or companies gotten better results from initial investments of $24,000 and $6,500?
Pickens loved a smart investment, and he always seemed as proud of the result of his OSU football investment as anything he accomplished in an oilfield or a boardroom.
Since he wrote the $165 million check, the OSU football program achieved 13 consecutive winning seasons.