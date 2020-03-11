Leslie O’Neal was among the very best defensive players in the history of the Big Eight Conference. He is rated by his former Oklahoma State coach as one of the four best players in the history of the Cowboys’ football program.
In spite of those credentials, O’Neal was denied College Football Hall of Fame membership in 2016, 2017, 2018 and again last year. He was a four-year finalist on the ballot, but didn’t get the necessary number of votes.
O’Neal was to the College Football Hall of Fame selection process what former OSU basketball coach Eddie Sutton has been to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame selection process: an obviously qualified candidate, yet repeatedly snubbed. This year, for the seventh time, Sutton is a Naismith finalist.
On Wednesday, finally, it was announced that O’Neal’s brilliance was acknowledged by College Football Hall of Fame voters. The former two-time All-American is included in the hall’s Class of 2020.
Also among the 19 figures in the 2020 class are SMU running back Eric Dickerson and Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch. The induction ceremony occurs on Dec. 8 in New York.
A Little Rock, Arkansas, native, O’Neal concluded his OSU career in 1985 and still remains the program’s career leader in sacks with 34. He was an All-American in 1984 and 1985, and the Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year in 1984.
After having considered UCLA, O’Neal signed with Oklahoma State and then-head coach Jimmy Johnson. O’Neal was recruited by then-Cowboys assistant Butch Davis.
“Depending on where you put Bob Fenimore, O’Neal is either the third- or fourth-best player ever at Oklahoma State,” said Pat Jones, O’Neal’s head coach in 1984 and 1985. “The first two are (Barry) Sanders and (Thurman) Thomas.”
Johnson predicted in 1983 that O’Neal was on the brink of stardom.
“He could probably play anywhere on the field, and I mean anywhere,” Johnson told The Oklahoman. “He’s going to be so dominating on the line.”
O’Neal was the eighth player selected in the 1986 NFL draft. He totaled 12½ sacks for the San Diego Chargers, but his rookie season was shortened by three games because of a severe knee injury. He didn’t play again until the midseason mark in 1988, but he was dominant after he returned.
In 1989-99, with the Chargers, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, O’Neal made 164 starts and totaled 132½ sacks. On the NFL’s career sacks list, he remains tied for 14th with former New York Giants superstar Lawrence Taylor. O’Neal was a three-time All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowl selection.
“I think it’s safe to say that through the decade of the ’80s,” Jones said, “O’Neal and (North Carolina’s) Lawrence Taylor were the two best pass-rushers in college football.”
The 55-year-old O’Neal already has been inducted into the OSU Athletics Hall of Honors, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers Hall of Fame.