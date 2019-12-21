College football tickets are way too expensive, but football revenue sustains athletic departments.
Football is an all-day exercise, with tailgating and alumni functions. There are only six or seven home dates per season, so games have a special-event feel. Tickets are priced accordingly.
College basketball is a different deal – or should be a different deal, and especially when it’s December nonconference basketball.
For the BOK Center doubleheader – the University of Tulsa-Colorado State and Oklahoma State-Minnesota games – there were some $15 tickets, but a good seat was priced at $50. A few seats were beyond $100.
Who does college basketball think it is? College football?
Major-college basketball tickets are stupidly overpriced, and it’s the main reason why you so rarely see capacity crowds.
If the high-end price on the BOK Center event had been $45 instead of $100, there would have been more witnesses to a classic. If either of these match-ups had “classic” potential, it figured to be the clash of Mike Boynton’s OSU Cowboys and Richard Pitino’s Minnesota Gophers.
Boynton’s interesting squad recorded statement wins over Syracuse and Ole Miss in Brooklyn. Last week, Minnesota celebrated a signature win: 84-71 over an Ohio State team that was ranked No. 3.
OSU-Minnesota was more a shutdown than a showdown. Looking for a while like it might win by 40 points, Minnesota prevailed 86-66.
As it turned out, the opening act – TU-Colorado State – not only was the better game on Saturday, but the best basketball game ever played in this 11-year-old arena.
After there had been 25 lead changes, Colorado State celebrated a 111-104, triple-overtime triumph over the Golden Hurricane.
If a game this good had been played here in March – when the BOK Center was an NCAA Tournament venue – it would have been the lead story on SportsCenter. Instead, TU-Colorado State was streamed instead of televised and there were no more than 3,000 witnesses at the opening tip of this 1:30 p.m. game.
On a 1-to-10 scale of college basketball entertainment, a neutral observer would remember TU-Colorado State as having been a 9. The Rams arrived as a six-loss team but left town as a winner that shot 51% and had a commanding 55-36 advantage in rebounds.
Frank Haith’s sixth Tulsa is team is 8-4. Two of the losses really jump off of the page: TU was beaten at the Reynolds Center by Arkansas State (picked to finish 10th in the Sun Belt) and at the BOK Center by Colorado State (picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West).
Wasted on Saturday was one of the more memorable assists in Hurricane program history. At the end of the second overtime, as Tulsa trailed by two points, Brandon Rachal fired an 85-foot inbounds pass to Hurricane forward Martins Igbanu. Two defenders were right there, but Igbanu somehow collected the rainbow pass, turned, converted from short range and extended the game to a third overtime period.
By that point, TU’s tank was empty. During the third OT, the Hurricane’s scoring amounted only to two free throws.
TU-Colorado State was a tough act to follow for the Cowboys and Minnesota, although the Gophers were impressive. Boynton did a lot of Twitter marketing for this Tulsa appearance of his program, but for the most part Oklahoma State was a no-show.
For the fourth consecutive game, the ailing Isaac Likekele was inactive. With him at point guard, the Cowboys were 7-0. Without him, they are 1-3. Without him against Minnesota, they were like a car with a broken steering column. The offense lacked flow and artistry. OSU was cursed by numerous disjointed and empty possessions.
OSU and Minnesota competed for 40 minutes, but the ultimate outcome was known by the 17-minute mark of the second half.
Marcus Carr’s beautiful basket gave Minnesota a 54-34 cushion. At that point during a forgettable afternoon for the Cowboys, the Gophers were shooting 67% overall. Before Minnesota came to town, OSU opponents had connected on only 36% of their shots.
Likekele is expected to be activated in time for a Dec. 29 home meeting with Southeastern Louisiana and OSU’s Jan. 4 Big 12 opener at Texas Tech.
For Saturday’s games, the official attendance figure was 4,979. I hope there’s a BOK Center college doubleheader again next year, and I hope the tickets are more reasonably priced.
When there’s a 111-104 basketball game decided in a third overtime, it should be seen by more than 4,979 people.