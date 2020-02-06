On Super Bowl Sunday, participating players were celebrated on Twitter by their former college programs.
Travis Kelce played college football at Cincinnati. After he scored a fourth-quarter TD, there was reaction from the official Cincinnati football Twitter account: “That touchdown by @tkelce marks the first EVER in a Super Bowl by one of our #BearcatsInTheNFL.”
Eastern Illinois tweeted excitedly about the Super Bowl involvement of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Texas Tech was fired up about MVP performance of Patrick Mahomes.
The Super Bowl contributions of Kansas City running back Damien Williams and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were interesting, and so were the official Twitter reactions to those performances.
With a couple of games remaining on the 2013 OU football schedule, Bob Stoops dismissed Williams from the program. There had been an unspecified violation of university policy, the Tulsa World reported.
In 2014, only six days after his unforgettable Bedlam punt return in Norman, Hill was dismissed from the Oklahoma State program by Mike Gundy. Less than 24 hours earlier, it had been alleged by Hill’s then-pregnant girlfriend that he punched and choked her.
Having scored KC’s go-ahead Super Bowl touchdown with 2:44 left to play, and following with the championship-clinching TD with 1:12 remaining, Williams was congratulated by the official OU Twitter account and by athletic director Joe Castiglione.
From the OU account, there also had been a pregame “good luck” tweet directed to Kansas City’s three former Sooners: tight end Blake Bell, long snapper James Winchester and Williams.
From OSU, there was no acknowledgement of Hill’s nine-catch, 105-yard stat line for the Chiefs — or of his 44-yard reception that triggered KC’s rally from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit.
Oklahoma State would love to use Hill’s Bedlam punt return in social-media video or pregame video at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State would love to include several Hill images in its football guides.
Oklahoma State would love to be in a position to brag on Twitter about being the alma mater of one of the more dynamic athletes in the sport, but official university memories of Hill amount to a few references in Cowboy football media guides. On page 162 of the 2019 guide, OSU mentions that he was the 2014 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Former OSU defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was acquired by Kansas City from Cleveland during the preseason. Ogbah was injured in November and unable to play in the Super Bowl, but he gets a championship ring and was given some Twitter love by the Gundy and OSU accounts.
Hill doesn’t get that Cowboy love because he was implicated in a domestic-violence situation, and because he finished his college career at Division II West Alabama. More recently, there were law-enforcement and NFL examinations of reports that Hill’s young son had sustained a broken arm.
When Williams was expelled from the OU program, he was a senior. The following spring, he was allowed to participate in OU’s pro day event. Whatever Williams did to be dismissed by Stoops — it wasn’t at a level that destroyed his relationship with the program or university.
It seems unlikely that the Hill-Oklahoma State relationship will ever be rekindled. When the former Bedlam hero does something special in the NFL, he’ll be saluted on social media by a Division II school in Livingston, Alabama.