Five years ago this week, Mike Gundy was dealt a tough circumstance.
Because Daxx Garman had been injured, Gundy decided before the 11th game of Oklahoma State’s 2014 regular season that he would end the redshirt inactivity of freshman quarterback Mason Rudolph.
In advance of the 11th game of the 2019 regular season — Saturday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 contest at West Virginia — Gundy deals with an apparently tough circumstance and an apparently tough decision.
The circumstance: Redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders reportedly underwent a minor surgery to repair right-thumb damage sustained during last week’s victory over Kansas.
If Sanders is not available at West Virginia — or for the Nov. 30 Bedlam game — starting quarterback would be fifth-year senior Dru Brown, who before transferring to OSU made 23 starts at Hawaii.
The decision: Gundy’s son is Stillwater senior Gunnar Gundy, who on Friday at Yukon quarterbacks the unbeaten Pioneers in a Class 6AII semifinal against Choctaw. Of course, Mike Gundy wants to watch his son play.
OSU sources indicated that Gundy is “considering his options” with regard to the possibility of not traveling with Cowboy players on Friday. He could attend the Stillwater game and then board a private jet for a late-night flight to Morgantown.
When a significant injury occurs within the OSU football program, Gundy’s wall of secrecy makes it nearly impossible to get details and confirmations. Pertaining to the Sanders situation, sources are beyond tight-lipped. They’re silent.
This is what I know about Sanders’ injury: During the Kansas game, he appeared to be in pain. With a passing-hand thumb that is sore or actually damaged, a quarterback’s grip on the football is affected.
Depending on the pain level, gripping and passing the ball with any authority could be impossible.
For the second time in less than a month, there seems to have been a setback in the Cowboy program. Before OSU hosted TCU on Nov. 2, Tylan Wallace sustained a season-ending knee injury.
Losing an All-American-caliber wide receiver was sobering, but losing a quarterback can affect every aspect of a team and result in panic attacks within the fan base. While Sanders has the best arm talent in the program, Brown can execute the passing game at a comparable level.
When Gundy and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson insisted that the Sanders-Brown preseason competition was tight, they weren’t blowing smoke. Ultimately, Sanders won the job because he impacts the run game in a way that Brown cannot.
OSU takes to West Virginia a three-game win streak, during which Sanders rushed for 188 yards.
Saturday’s Morgantown forecast isn’t pretty: rain and an opening-kickoff temperature in the mid-40s. If Chuba Hubbard has another 200-yard performance in him, West Virginia’s Milan Puskar Stadium would be a perfect place for it.
As of mid-afternoon on Thursday, a source indicated, Gundy still hadn’t decided whether to travel with the OSU players and coaching staff on Friday.
There are those who would say, “If you’re the head coach, you’re on the team flight. No exceptions.”
As I view this more as a dad than a media person, I would have no issue with Gundy staying behind to watch Gunnar Gundy play on Friday night. The same applies to OSU assistant coach Jason McEndoo, whose son Luke is a really good defensive end for Stillwater.
When my son was a baseball athlete at Jenks, and for eight years before high school, it killed me to miss a game.
This is the typical OSU routine on a travel Friday: After the team is in its hotel, Gundy usually doesn’t see the players again until a Saturday morning meeting. On game day each week, there is a meeting involving only Gundy and the players. He would be in Morgantown — albeit on very little sleep — for that Saturday meeting.
Gundy could rely on his leadership people to make sure that Friday goes smoothly.
In case there was a situation that required an executive response, Kasey Dunn likely would be that responder. As Gundy’s receivers coach and associate head coach, Dunn is the senior member of the staff.
In a text message, this was OSU athletic director Mike Holder’s statement: “I trust Mike Gundy to have his team prepared to play West Virginia. I he feels comfortable delaying his arrival in Morgantown, (in order) to watch Stillwater High School, then I support his decision.”
For Gundy, the Sanders-Brown situation adds a layer of complexity to the Gunnar Gundy decision. Depending on the outcome of the Stillwater-Choctaw game, it will be Gunnar’s penultimate high school game or his final high school game.
If Mike Gundy occupies the front seat of OSU’s team plane on Friday, there would not be a miraculous healing of Sanders’ thumb, and there would not be any strategy changes for the West Virginia challenge.
Gundy has the ability and the means to see his son play on Friday and coach the Cowboys on Saturday. I’m more than fine with it.