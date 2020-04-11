What Mike Gundy did on Tuesday, during his controversial teleconference with media members, was not the type of mistake for which a 15-year head football coach should or will be fired.
On social media, there were calls for OSU’s head football coach to be dismissed. While very few others in the sports world are willing to speculate on resumption timelines of any sort, Gundy detailed a possible May plan for the COVID-19 testing of staff members and players.
This seems to be the state of the Gundy-OSU union: The coach is not on a hot seat. There is no move to fire a coach and former Cowboy QB who has been involved in 29 Oklahoma State football seasons.
There is hot water, though.
The OSU administration is said to have been embarrassed by Gundy’s Tuesday performance, during which he referred to the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus” and compared COVID-19 (for which there is not yet a vaccine) to the flu (for which there is a variety of proven treatments).
From a university statement: “We will not compromise the health and well-being of our campus community.”
Gundy did a lot of talking (60 minutes of it), but it should be emphasized again that no football coach – not Bill Belichick, not Nick Saban, not Gundy or anyone else – is empowered to summon athletes back to their respective football facilities until national and state health officials provide approval.
As the most high-profile person in the OSU system, Gundy might have learned a lesson: Before commenting on anything as serious as a global pandemic, it would be wise to enlist the help of university leadership in shaping his message.
The possibility of pay cuts
During the 2019-20 fiscal year, Gundy and his assistant coaches were paid a combined $9.285 million. As the coronavirus plague is impacting the Oklahoma economy, and by extension could have a dramatic effect on OSU’s 2020-21 revenue, Gundy was asked about the possibility of pay cuts within the Cowboy football program.
“I’m sure those discussions are taking place by people that have to make those decisions,” said Gundy, scheduled to make $5.25 million in 2020-21. “I personally don’t want to get involved in that. It’s too early for me. Let’s see where we’re at in about six weeks before we start to get to a point where we have to make really, really drastic decisions.
“Let’s see where we’re at around the middle of May (or) early June, and then kind of get a feel for the medical community and what they’re saying before we start.”
The value of QB experience
With the presumptive starting quarterbacks at each FBS program in Oklahoma, experience can be measured in shirt sizes: small (OU’s Spencer Rattler, a redshirt freshman), medium (OSU’s Spencer Sanders, a third-year-sophomore who last season made 10 starts), and large (the University of Tulsa’s Zach Smith, a fifth-year senior and the veteran of 30 games and 22 starts).
At OSU, Sanders has a different offensive coordinator (former Cowboy receivers coach Kasey Dunn) and a new position coach (Tim Rattay). As the spring-football period was canceled before it became really meaningful, Sanders and Rattay didn’t get much in the way of actual field time.
“I think (it) has some effect,” Gundy said. “I do know this: It’s an advantage that we have Dunn (OSU’s former receivers coach) as the coordinator versus (having a) new coordinator. He knows the system like the back of his hand. Spencer Sanders knows the system. He just needs to refine the skills.”