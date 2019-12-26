Through his first three seasons as a head coach, Mike Gundy endured a Texas A&M headache.
For Gundy and OSU fans, the 2006 and 2007 losses to A&M were equally sickening.
In 2006, an extra-point kick was blocked in overtime in a 34-33 homecoming defeat.
In 2007 at College Station, OSU led 17-0 but lost 24-23. Gundy fell to 0-3 against the Aggies.
Before Texas A&M transferred from the Big 12 to the SEC after the 2011 season, Gundy executed an emphatic turnaround. It started in 2008 with Dez Bryant’s four-touchdown masterpiece and a 28-point Cowboys rout of the Aggies.
In 2011, in one of the five most interesting games of OSU’s Gundy era, the Cowboys rallied from a 20-3 halftime deficit and prevailed 30-29 at Kyle Field.
Those Aggies were ranked ninth nationally. Those Cowboys were ranked eighth. What a game.
At the time, Gundy described it as having been his most satisfying victory as the Cowboy head man.
He’s had eight years to savor a four-game win streak over Texas A&M, but Gundy and the Cowboys are 6½-point underdogs when OSU and the Aggies are reunited during Friday’s 6:45 p.m., ESPN-televised Texas Bowl contest in Houston.
Regardless of the outcome, the OSU-A&M competition continues into next year and the years that follow. The annual series has ended, but the rivalry is sustained in recruiting.
On a frequent basis, when a Texas recruit arrives at his moment of truth in the decision process, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M are on his short list.
Three of Gundy’s All-Americans — Russell Okung, Bryant and Justin Gilbert — had been targeted by A&M as high-priority Texas recruits. Richetti Jones was a tremendously celebrated Dallas prospect who chose OSU over A&M (and Florida, Nebraska, Texas and Notre Dame).
In Oklahoma State’s 2019 recruiting class were two Texas prospects — wide receiver Langston Anderson and running back Deondrick Glass — who had offers from Jimbo Fisher’s A&M program.
Two weeks ago, the Cowboys scored another recruiting triumph when matched with Texas A&M. Offensive lineman Trent Pullen’s Waco residence and the A&M campus are separated by only 95 miles, and he considered a scholarship offer from the Aggies, but Pullen signed with the Cowboys.
It goes both ways, of course. The Aggies have signed more than a few recruits who also were pursued by Oklahoma State.
From either side of the Texas Bowl match-up, there’s been exactly one interesting pregame quote: “I think (the Aggies) are the best 7-5 team in the history of the NCAA,” Gundy said of Texas A&M, which has the unfortunate but noteworthy distinction of having clashed with three teams that at the time were ranked No. 1.
In addition to falling short against top-ranked Clemson, top-ranked Alabama and top-ranked LSU, the Aggies lost to a No. 8 Auburn team and a No. 4 Georgia team.
If Spencer Sanders is a factor and if OSU’s offensive line can create opportunities for Chuba Hubbard (who needs 64 rushing yards to reach the 2,000 mark for the season), then this Texas Bowl feels like a coin-toss of a contest.
If Sanders remains sidelined with an injured thumb, it feels like Texas A&M is destined to win by a 35-27 type of score.
Among Power Five programs outside of the state of Texas, Oklahoma State has the most Texans with 47. Oklahoma has 44 and Arkansas 34. That statistic alone defines the Texas Bowl as a high-stakes exercise for Oklahoma State, which has a chance to close with a nine-win record.
A bonus: With the game played at the beautiful home stadium of the Houston Texans, Oklahoma State has a chance to impress several 2021 and 2022 prospects from the Houston area.
For Gundy, beating A&M was sweet in 2008-11. If on Friday he gets a fifth consecutive victory over the Aggies, his bowl record would be 10-4. Bowl-game winners typically have an extra bounce when they dive into offseason training.
While the Camping World Bowl (Orlando, Florida), the Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tennessee) and the Texas Bowl are on the same mid-tier level of bowls, they’re really not equals for a program like Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys beat Virginia Tech in the 2017 Camping World Bowl and beat Missouri in the 2018 Liberty Bowl, but OSU rarely recruits in Florida or Tennessee.
OSU recruits every day in Texas.
Against the Aggies on Friday, Oklahoma State plays for the 28th time in the state of Texas during this decade. The OSU record in those games is 17-10.
Any time Oklahoma State beats a Texas school on Texas soil, there is value that extends into recruiting.
