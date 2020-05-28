In February 2005, five weeks after Mike Gundy was promoted to the top position in the Oklahoma State football program, I asked him about the strength-and-conditioning coach he had hired away from the University of Florida.
“He’s the most important person we have in this program,” Gundy said of Rob Glass, a Newkirk native who attended OSU, had been a member of the 1986-95 Cowboy staff and now is a cornerstone figure in the Oklahoma State athletic department.
When you witness the development of a Cowboy football athlete who arrives as a 218-pound freshman and graduates as a 265-pound NFL draft pick, it is said by OSU people that the player is a product of the “Body by Glass” system.
Everyone at OSU agrees: Glass should get a triple share of the credit for the OSU football streak of 14 consecutive winning seasons, but his next assignment is much different than anything he’s ever experienced.
Glass will team with OSU’s doctors and trainers to oversee the return of Cowboy football players. The Cowboys have been gone since March, when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the spring-practice period and the shutdown of the OSU campus.
The Cowboys are expected to return in three waves: the first group of about 35 players on Monday, a second group on Thursday, June 4, and a third group on Monday, June 8. All players are to be tested for the coronavirus.
“We’ll bring them all back and get this thing in motion,” said Glass, who added that OSU hasn’t yet settled on a specific plan for subsequent testing. As in, the frequency with which staff members and players are tested this summer and during the season.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, there have been 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death in Stillwater/Payne County. In significantly more populated Norman/Cleveland County, there have been 470 confirmed cases and 36 deaths.
During an April 7 teleconference with reporters, Gundy expressed a hope that staff testing could begin on May 1 and that the testing of players could begin after all staff members were cleared for a return to Boone Pickens Stadium.
In Oklahoma and nationally, there was critical reaction. Gundy was seen as being far too rushed, too focused on the finances of football and too willing to risk the well-being of his players.
The staff-testing process begins nearly a month after Gundy’s initial hoped-for date. On Friday, as Tulsa-based OSU medical personnel take their expertise to Boone Pickens Stadium, there will be the testing of coaches and staff members.
For voluntary workouts, OSU’s facilities will become available to athletes on June 15 — only one week later than the original date on which Cowboy athletes would have started their summer-workout schedule.
If the OSU football process happens as scheduled, preseason camp would begin in early August and the Cowboys would host Oregon State for the season-opening game on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Oklahoma State’s weight room is massive — 20,000 square feet — but when lifting sessions begin on June 15, no more than 20 players will be allowed to use the facility at one time. Twenty-man workout shifts are scheduled throughout the day. The facility will be cleaned after each shift.
As football athletes have been home-bound for most of three months, there should be a great range in their conditioning by the time they return to Stillwater. Some will be at or near their expected strength and endurance levels. Others may be way behind.
“We’ll start by doing some tempo runs — like 10 to 12 (runs of 100 yards), but at their pace,” Glass explained. “We’ve got to get their bodies going again. I figure it will take about two weeks for guys to get acclimated. Some guys will be ready for a lot more in the beginning, but not everybody had access to facilities since March. Some guys really didn’t have access to any facilities.
“We’ll have to work through the soreness phase and get their flexibility restored. I never wanted our players to compromise themselves and try to work out in places where they might be at risk. I’ll feel a lot better when they’re back here with us.”
On Thursday, OSU announced the formation of an “Oklahoma State Athletics Safely Return to Campus Task Force.” Glass is included on the 17-person task-force roster, as are Dr. Kayse Shrum, the president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences; Dr. Val Gene Iven, OSU’s head team physician; head trainers John Stemm and Scott Parker; deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg; Mack Butler, OSU’s director of football operations; and Ben Crawford of the Cowboy Dining operation.
Typically, Crawford and his staff provide meals at a training-table set-up in the west end section of the stadium. When recruits are interviewed after visits to OSU, they almost always rave about the food. Basically, it’s been an elaborate buffet arrangement.
For the time being, however, you aren’t seeing the buffet-style option in restaurants and you won’t see it in OSU’s training table. Boxed food will be served on “a grab-and-go basis,” Glass says, and athletes will not congregate for meals. They’ll be instructed to consume the food while at their apartments.
Glass was among the first college strength coaches to be given an “assistant athletic director” title. His OSU title: “assistant athletic director for speed, strength and conditioning.”
Now, his considerations extend to the hygiene of facilities, to hopes that players avoid high-risk situations away from campus and to food distribution.
On June 15, for an OSU football program that has 18 returning starters and a shot to contend for the Big 12 title, Glass will start to rebuild athletes who may not be today quite what they were 100 days ago.
“Everything has changed, for sure,” Glass said. “This situation has rocked the whole world.”