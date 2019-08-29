If Oklahoma State fans are sick of reading and hearing about problems on the Cowboys offensive line, then imagine how Mike Gundy felt for five years.
Whether Oklahoma State can function up front as it did so beautifully in 2006-12 has been an annual season-opening storyline since 2014.
There is a new central figure in the Cowboys’ pursuit of better blocking. Charlie Dickey, who became a free agent after Kansas State’s Bill Snyder retired, now coaches the offensive line.
During the spring and again during August camp, Gundy was relentless in his praise of Dickey’s teaching technique.
Dickey makes his first appearance on the Cowboys sideline at 9:30 p.m. Friday, during an FS1-televised challenge at Oregon State.
There were big offseason hires both at Oklahoma State (offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson) and Oklahoma (defensive coordinator Alex Grinch).
Dickey is a position coach who has a chance to make the impact of a coordinator. With a chance to be among the more impactful of all Gundy-era assistants, Dickey is paid to be significant. At $500,000 this year, he is the highest-paid position coach ever at Oklahoma State.
Almost immediately after Josh Henson left OSU for a job on the Texas A&M staff, Gundy hired Dickey to become the Cowboys’ fifth line coach in seven years. There was Joe Wickline in 2013, Bob Connelly in 2014, Greg Adkins in 2015-16 and Henson in 2017-18.
On Feb. 9 — one day after Henson resigned — Gundy announced the Dickey hiring. During the previous 10 seasons, Dickey coached outstanding lines at K-State.
Gundy reports that he wanted to hire Dickey long before he was actually able to do it.
The head coach and others close to the program agree that Dickey seems to be the coach who can finally fix the Oklahoma State offensive line, which in 2014-18 gave up 32 sacks per season. In 2006-12, the average was 13 sacks.
In 2011 and 2012, the Cowboys averaged 5.4 yards per rush attempts. That’s a healthy number that would result in the desired run-pass balance. OSU hasn’t been a 5-yards-per-attempt team since 2012.
Two reasonable big-picture goals for Dickey and his first Cowboys: no more than 25 sacks and a yards-per-rush average of at least 5.
A veteran of having seen his 2014 team average only 3.5 yards per attempt, and his 2015 team average only 3.6, Gundy would be the happiest man in Stillwater if OSU this season can run for 5 yards per attempt.
It will be fascinating to gauge the Game 1 performances of Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders, and to see what Gundy does with his quarterback rotation, but the plan for this one should center on Chuba Hubbard.
An elite sophomore talent from Canada, Hubbard might be destined for a 1,500-yard season. He has multiple viable backups.
The depth chart indicates that the Friday line starters will be — from left to right — Dylan Galloway at tackle, Marcus Keyes guard, Johnny Wilson at center, former Bixby star Bryce Bray at guard and Teven Jenkins at tackle.
Ry Schneider is a flexible backup who is said to have gained Dickey’s trust.
Oklahoma State radio play-by-play voice Dave Hunziker tweeted an interesting stat: Cowboys offensive linemen enter 2019 with a career total of 80 starts. This line is OSU’s most experienced at the start of a season since 2009.
As it included tackle Russell Okung, who would become the sixth pick overall in the 2010 NFL draft, that ’09 line was a force.
Against Oregon State, Oklahoma State is favored by two touchdowns because it has Hubbard and because the Beavers have the worst run defense of any team on the Cowboys schedule.
There are 130 teams at the FBS level of college football. Last season, Oregon State gave up 282 rushing yards per game and ranked 129th nationally. Opponents averaged nearly 7 yards per rush attempt.
The Beavers were 2-10 last season. Over the previous four seasons, the Oregon State record is 9-39.
If the Oklahoma State run game doesn’t flourish against this team — even in a road-game setting — then it’s a red flag.
It won’t happen that way, though. As there seems to be really fresh energy within the offensive-line position group, I expect to see a clean, punishing performance.
If that happens, Gundy would see Hubbard get at least 175 yards.
Everyone wonders about Oklahoma State’s quarterback situation, but neither Brown nor Sanders can be excellent unless the line is solid.
When the offensive line is good, everything is better. QBs feel more secure and confident. Possessions are extended. The defense is on the field for fewer plays.
Over the last five seasons, the Oklahoma State offensive line was occasionally really good and occasionally awful, but mostly it was just average.
“Just average” doesn’t get you a special season.
Dickey was recruited to make a huge difference, and OSU fans are about to get their first look at that process.