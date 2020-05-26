If the season starts on time and schedules remain intact, there exists the potential for something that would get everyone around here all stirred up.
That something would be a perfect Bedlam football game: an unbeaten Oklahoma State team rolling into Norman for a midseason challenge of an unbeaten Oklahoma team.
Bedlam 2020 is the seventh game both for the Cowboys and Sooners. Even if OU and state health officials limit Memorial Stadium attendance to only 30,000, a clash of 6-0 Cowboys and 6-0 Sooners would be a sensational diversion from the terrible circumstances of this pandemic.
By then, also, everyone will be worn slick by presidential debates and the hateful, divisive exchanges that will define this election year. We’ll need football more than ever before, and a perfect Bedlam would result in a dramatic Oct. 24.
Before there can be a special Bedlam, though, OU has a tough first-half-of-the-season schedule that includes a home date with Tennessee, a trip to Army, a home date with Baylor, the Texas game and a trip to Iowa State.
OU’s presumed quarterback starter is Spencer Rattler. With most redshirt freshmen, coaches and fans hold their breath and hope their QB can minimize mistakes. Rattler won’t be a typical redshirt freshman. Even as a new starter, he already may be the Big 12’s premier quarterback. He seems destined for a dynamic career.
The combination of Rattler’s arm talent, Lincoln Riley’s offensive acumen and a second season of Alex Grinch’s defensive coaching should carry OU to a 6-0 standing before Bedlam.
The Sept. 12 Tennessee game will be fun, though, and it might be stressful. The Vols have SEC athletes and won’t shrink in a big stadium. They may not be talented enough to win, but they’ll arrive with a belief that they can.
When you study Oklahoma State’s pre-Bedlam schedule, you’ll notice one prominent trip hazard: the Oct. 3 Big 12 opener at TCU.
Gary Patterson watched his TCU defense give up 223 rushing yards to OSU’s Chuba Hubbard last season. Never before had anyone run for as many as 200 yards against a Patterson defense.
In a 34-27 Cowboy victory — played only a couple of days after OSU wide receiver Tylan Wallace sustained a season-ending knee injury on the practice field — Hubbard averaged 11.2 yards per attempt and scored on a 92-yard dash.
After that stumble in Stillwater, Patterson’s squad finished 5-7. For a coach who in 2002-17 had 11 seasons of at least 10 wins, 5-7 must have been sickening.
Because a now-healthy Wallace and Hubbard are still on the OSU roster, and because the OSU defense improved so impressively during the second half of the 2019 season, the Cowboys will be ranked in the preseason national top 15.
OSU should sweep Oregon State, the University of Tulsa and Western Illinois in nonconference home contests. After Western Illinois, the Cowboys get two weeks to prepare for their trip to Fort Worth and annual meeting with TCU and Patterson.
ESPN recently ranked college football’s top 25 coaching hires since 1995. TCU’s hiring of Patterson was No. 10 on the list. OSU’s 2005 promotion of Mike Gundy, just for the record, was rated 24th.
Just like Gundy and Riley have invested lifetimes in learning and coaching offensive football, Patterson has done the same with defense. He’ll remember what Hubbard did last season, and his Oct. 3 response will be to load up against the Cowboys run game and challenge quarterback Spencer Sanders to make plays downfield.
After the TCU trip, OSU hosts Iowa State and plays at Kansas. The Cyclones are a dangerous draw both for the Sooners and Cowboys, but the TCU road game by far is OSU’s greatest challenge during the first half of the season.
Zachary Evans, a nationally renowned high school running back from the Houston area, signed first with Georgia but ultimately was released from his letter of intent. Two weeks ago, it was announced he’ll attend TCU.
The frogsowar.com headline: “BOOM! TCU lands 5-star running back Zachary Evans.”
From the frogsowar.com report: “(Evans is) one of the more dominant running backs to come out of the state of Texas and he’s drawn comparisons to Adrian Peterson. And now he’s a Horned Frog.”
So, TCU has the perennially potent Patterson defense and now a freshman running back who is compared to Adrian Peterson. TCU is a scary team on any schedule.
In three OSU-TCU games played in Fort Worth since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012, the Cowboys are 1-2.
If you can state with absolute certainty today Oklahoma State will prevail in Fort Worth, then I would expect the desired Oct. 24 scenario: the perfect Bedlam.
On only three occasions — in 1943, 1911 and 1910 — were there Bedlam games matching undefeated Cowboys and undefeated Sooners. In each of those years, Bedlam was played no later than the third game of the season.
In 1911 and 1910, college football was a violent, messy club sport sort of thing. In 1943, the game was starting to develop into what it became during the Bud Wilkinson ’50s and beyond.
During the modern era of college football, there’s never been an unbeaten OSU vs. unbeaten OU.
If Oklahoma State can find a way to beat TCU and Patterson on their home turf, and if Rattler is immediately effective for OU, I believe we’ll finally get a perfect Bedlam.
