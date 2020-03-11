Typically, when a No. 8 seed is matched with a No. 9 seed, it’s a coin-toss type of basketball game.
However, as eighth-seeded Oklahoma State faces ninth-seeded Iowa State in a Big 12 Tournament first-round game, the Cowboys seem to have a decided momentum advantage.
While Iowa State is 5-15 since Christmas, the Cowboys recovered impressively from an 0-8 start in conference play. Having prevailed in seven of its last 10 games, OSU and Iowa State clash in a 6 o’clock, ESPNU-televised game tonight at Kansas City’s Sprint Center. The winner advances to a Thursday meeting with top-seeded, top-ranked Kansas.
If the Cowboys of tonight resemble the Cowboys of last Saturday – when they prevailed 81-59 at Texas – they’ll batter Iowa State.
Texas lost seven times during a span of nine games. After that, Texas won five in a row. Everyone hailed the Longhorns as a hot team and praised coach Shaka Smart for having saved his job, and then Oklahoma State visited.
When I watched Texas win in Stillwater in January, Texas won by 12 points but it really wasn’t that close. It felt like Texas got 30 dunks that day.
In the rematch, by the 10-minute mark of the first half, OSU had a 20-point lead (27-7). Every time Texas would make a little bit of a run, OSU had an answer.
Cowboy seniors Cam McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa each scored 19 points. They were a combined 14-of-16 on shots from the field. They were a combined 7-of-8 on 3-pointers. Freshman Kalib Boone converted on four of his five shots.
In addition to having crushed Texas 36-19 in rebounding, OSU shot 66% from the field and 62% on 3-pointers.
What an amazing turn. In two games against West Virginia, OSU shot only 29% overall and 35%. OSU shot 29% against Texas Tech, 39% against Kansas and 40% in the first meeting with Texas.
To have seen OSU shoot 66% in the Texas rematch, and to do it in Austin – it was mind-boggling.
Considering where the OSU program was in January, versus where it is entering the Big 12 Tournament, you could have justifiably cast an honorable-mention conference Coach of the Year vote for Mike Boynton.