STILLWATER – For three days on Twitter, Mike Gundy has been on center stage.
Following Oklahoma State’s loss at Texas on Saturday night, the Cowboy coach reminded media members of his position on Twitter, Instagram and the like: “Do you think I give a rat’s ass about social media?”
Sunday was the 12th anniversary of Gundy’s infamous 2007 rant – his “I’m a man! I’m 40!” tirade that occurred minutes after an OSU home victory over Texas Tech.
Video of the Gundy rant was circulated on Twitter. At 9 a.m. Sunday – on a day otherwise dominated by NFL-related content – ESPN tweeted a video of Gundy’s rant. By Monday afternoon, it had been viewed 39,000 times.
On YouTube, one of the originally posted Gundy-rant videos has been viewed more than 4 million times.
On Monday, during the weekly Big 12 coaches’ teleconference, an Austin sports writer asked Gundy about a social-media joke. The punch line: that T. Boone Pickens, who passed away on Sept. 11, had left for Gundy a free-haircut gift card.
Gundy responded by calling the Austin writer a “jackass” and said, “they shouldn’t even let you call in.” The Tulsa World’s Kelly Hines blogged this morning about their exchange.
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt applauded Gundy’s comment. “Good for Mike,” Klatt tweeted. “What a stupid question.”
During a Monday news conference at Boone Pickens Stadium, I asked Gundy whether his 10-minute presence on the Big 12 teleconference is mandatory or voluntary.
“I don’t know,” Gundy replied. “Can I get out of that? I need to find out. Really, I don’t know if by contract I’m really obligated.”
Gundy then revisited his morning moment with the Austin writer.
“He’s wasting you all’s time,” Gundy said. “You have real journalists out there trying do their job, and he’s eating up their phone-call time. Everybody in this room is busy. You all have deadlines. I’m busy, believe it or not. I don’t have time for that. I would rather talk about football, and I thought (the timing of the Pickens reference) was disrespectful. The guy just passed away.
“You have real journalists here, working their butt off, and you’ve got somebody down there jacking around.”