The Class of 2020 national rankings won’t be finalized until February, after a second wave of signings.
For the time being, though, Rivals has the Oklahoma State football recruiting class positioned at No. 45.
If that ranking holds, this 2020 class would be the worst-rated of all of Mike Gundy’s 16 OSU recruiting classes.
Eighteen months ago, athletic director Mike Holder went public with his opinion that Cowboys recruiting classes should be more star-studded.
“I would approach recruiting a little differently than (Gundy) does,” Holder said during a Pistols Firing podcast. “I’d want to finish higher in those recruiting rankings than we consistently do. I think that ultimately puts a ceiling on what you’re able to achieve. … I think sometimes we settle when we don’t have to.”
At the time, it was a jarring statement. Even now, as I type it out again, I can’t believe Holder was so unfiltered in that moment. He’s always unfiltered, actually, but this was next-level unfiltered.
You think Gundy wouldn’t love to bring in a top-15 class every year? Unless OSU is ready to increase Gundy’s recruiting budget by 40% and provide new athlete amenities that are on a Clemson-Oklahoma-Alabama level, it’s pure fantasy to expect top-15 recruiting in Stillwater.
Gundy’s emphasis has and always will be on the development of the athletes he’s able to sign. To that end, his best friend is Rob Glass, OSU’s nationally renowned strength-and-conditioning coach.
Glass is responsible for the development of players like Emmanuel Ogbah, who in 2012 arrived at OSU as a 235-pound freshman. Four years later, he was a 275-pound defensive end and the 32nd player taken in the NFL draft.
The Gundy-Glass partnership has resulted in 14 consecutive winning seasons and bowl appearances. The next bowl assignment is scheduled for Dec. 27, when the Cowboys are matched with Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
This is written and said every year because it’s true: It’s impossible on National Signing Day to know whether a recruiting class is great, good, average or poor.
Such a determination cannot be made until two years have passed, Gundy says, and he’s correct.
Shane Illingworth is a 6-foot-6 Californian and the only four-star prospect who signed with OSU this week. Fourteen other new Cowboys are designated by Rivals as three-star recruits. Two are two-star guys.
If Illingworth develops into a starting, winning quarterback, then the 2020 class will be remembered fondly. An impact QB defines a class and elevates the entire program. Former offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich established the recruiting relationship with Illingworth and Yurcich’s successor, Sean Gleeson, closed the deal.
Instead of burning time and jet fuel on the usually futile pursuit of rock-star recruits courted by scores of programs, Gundy seems to prefer the pursuit of the right guys for Oklahoma State.
Instead of fighting against OU and Texas for ready-made prospects, Gundy and his staff search for players like Kendall Hunter (an undersized Texan), James Washington (a Texas small-school superstar) and Brennan Presley (the 5-7 Bixby comet who signed Wednesday).
While I won’t pretend to have an educated response to OSU’s No. 45 rating, I can provide an educated review on how Gundy’s classes have performed.
Some members of the 2007 recruiting class would have been seniors for the 2010 OSU team that recorded 11 wins. In 2007-19, OU’s Rivals recruiting rankings ranged from a high of No. 26 (in 2008) to a low of No. 40 (2019).
In 2010-19, 23 Cowboys players signed out of high school by Gundy became All-Big 12 first-team selections. Among those 23 were 18 players — including current Cowboys Chuba Hubbard and Kolby Harvell-Peel — who had been three-star recruits.
As OSU’s new head coach, Gundy’s 2005 class was ranked 42nd by Rivals. To this day, it might have been his best class. It included a linebacker (Andre Sexton) who made 51 starts, an offensive tackle (Brady Bond) who made 40 starts, a cornerback (Jacob Lacey) who made 40 starts, a center (Andrew Lewis) who made 39 starts and a quarterback (Zac Robinson) who became OSU’s career leader in total offense.
Lewis developed from having been a two-star recruit to appearing, with Robinson, on a Sports Illustrated cover in 2009.
According to Rivals, Kansas’ 2020 class is rated above OSU’s. So are the classes of West Virginia, TCU, Kansas State, Iowa State and Texas Tech.
As Gundy and Glass ignore or perhaps scoff at the rankings, they can counter with a bottom-line report that includes 93 wins during this decade. It’s the 12th-best total in the country. Within the Big 12, only OU has more wins over the past 10 seasons.