EDDIE SUTTON

Pictured during a 2004 Final Four practice in San Antonio, former OSU basketball coach Eddie Sutton last week was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

Thirty years ago, the start of Mike Gundy’s football coaching career coincided with the start of Eddie Sutton’s 16-season run as the Oklahoma State basketball coach.

During a Tuesday teleconference with media members, Gundy reacted to Sutton having finally been voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“The Eddie Sutton situation was awesome,” Gundy said. “He should have been in 10 years ago. We all know that.

“He’s had success at places where they haven’t traditionally had success, and to me that’s a sign of a good basketball coach. Coach Sutton could probably coach football.”

In 1989, Gundy was OSU’s senior quarterback. In 1990, he joined Pat Jones’ staff as a full-time assistant. In 1990, Sutton was hired to oversee the Cowboy basketball program.

Gundy was a Jones assistant for five seasons and a Bob Simmons assistant in 1995. Gundy returned to Oklahoma State in 2001, as Les Miles’ offensive coordinator, and became the head coach in January 2005.

During the 2001-05 period when OSU basketball was sustained at a nationally relevant level, Gundy occasionally would observe Sutton’s practice sessions at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“What I learned is that you don’t have to yell and scream to coach,” Gundy recalled. “He could just tell his players, ‘If you just do what I tell you, you’ll be a better basketball player.’

“I have actually learned a lot from him. Those times were very special to me as a coach. I was very glad that I was smart enough to go sit and watch him just coach in practice.”

Gallery: Looking back at Eddie Sutton's career, from Central High School to OSU legend

Bill Haisten

918-581-8397

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @billhaisten

Tags

Sports Columnist

Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397