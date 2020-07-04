In December 2017, a few weeks after Mike Gundy talked with Tennessee about the Volunteers’ head-coaching job, Oklahoma State responded by giving him a 16% raise.
Gundy didn’t ask for additional money, but still was elevated to the $5 million level in annual compensation.
I wrote this for the Tulsa World: Gundy’s unsolicited raise also suggests he now is the most powerful person in the OSU system, and Oklahoma State’s commitment to football is beyond what it’s ever been.
Because of health issues, T. Boone Pickens may never again be heavily involved in major decisions. Athletic director Mike Holder had the Most Powerful Person designation for several years, but seems willing to cede that title to Gundy.
At the end of Holder’s Zoom conference with reporters on Friday, my first thought was that this session had been his most significant public power play in several years. Maybe ever.
I viewed the Friday media session as Holder having delivered information and clarity on the state of the OSU football program — and on the status of Gundy, who some insisted had been on a hot seat that could result in a firing.
The three top takeaways from the Holder Q&A: That Gundy accepted a self-imposed $1 million pay cut. That Gundy, with regard to relationships with players, promises to be a more connected and invested head coach.
And that the same Holder who seemed so vulnerable in 2017 — when Chad Weiberg was hired and positioned as OSU’s next athletic director — now seems re-established as the university’s Most Powerful Person.
I didn’t frame this as having been a “Holder wins over Gundy” type of deal. I do believe Pickens savored personal “victories” in negotiations or philosophical disagreements. I don’t believe Holder gives a damn about any of that.
The ultimate support of that belief: Gundy kept his job.
Everyone knows that Holder and Gundy have a complicated relationship. Publicly, each guy has credited the other for having been integral in the building of a successful program.
Behind the scenes, though, the 71-year-old Holder and 52-year-old Gundy have a history of acrimony. There hasn’t been the type of everyday acrimony that would define it as a feud, but their relationship never resembled Joe Castiglione’s with Bob Stoops or Lincoln Riley.
If Holder were driven by grudges or if he had seen the T-shirt controversy and aftermath as an opportunity to end Gundy’s long run at Oklahoma State, there is contract language that might have strengthened a move against the coach.
Instead, Holder’s reaction was measured. He presided over an actual process. He talked with Gundy, with current and former players, and with others in the athletic department.
Holder emerged with the opinion that Oklahoma State football is better with Gundy than without, as long as Gundy follows through on promises to become more connected to the young men on his roster.
While Holder absolutely has one of the more complex and occasionally maddening personalities I’ve ever encountered, he is doggedly principled. When he arrives at his office every day — literally every day, including weekends — his absolute priorities seem to be the well-being of every OSU athlete, fundraising and winning football games.
Among Holder’s Friday highlights was this: “No matter what happens in the next eight, 10, 12 months, (and) no matter what revenue looks like for our athletic department, we will honor every single scholarship.
“We will honor every scholarship for those seniors who had their (2020) spring seasons interrupted and want to come back. We understand our priorities here — educating young people. Our mission can still be executed, even if you don’t get to play games on Saturdays or Wednesdays.”
Holder’s 2017 was difficult mostly because basketball coach Brad Underwood left Oklahoma State after only one season — and only one day after the Cowboys lost to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. Holder had been bashed for the decision to give Underwood’s predecessor, Travis Ford, a 10-year contract.
There was a fresh round of bashing when Underwood departed because Holder wasn’t inclined to give him as much money as Ford had gotten at OSU.
Less than two months later, Weiberg was hired away from Texas Tech. At the time, it felt like Holder soon would be forced into retirement or a reduced role and that Weiberg — an OSU grad — would be promoted from the deputy AD position to the top job in the department.
Holder rallied by scoring the signature donation for what would become the development of a $67 million ballpark for Cowboy baseball.
Ten months ago, an OSU source provided a classic quote: “When he identifies a potential donor, and when he decides that it’s a relationship and a donation that OSU really needs, Mike Holder is like a rat on a Cheeto.”
Oklahoma State and Holder have been married since 1966, when he arrived as a freshman. He never left.
His contract expires after June 20, 2021. Perhaps that’s the point at which he decides to retire from a school for which he was a championship golfer, an eight-time national championship golf coach and the athletic director whose fundraising resulted in an unbelievable collection of renovated and new facilities.
The past four months have been gruesome for OSU. Because of the pandemic, the baseball season was canceled before the Cowboys played even one game in their new home. Also canceled were three significant OSU-hosted tennis tournaments: the Big 12 championship, an NCAA regional and the NCAA championship.
Eddie Sutton died. The OSU basketball program was smashed by NCAA penalties. The Gundy T-shirt situation resulted in national scrutiny of the head coach and the program. Like all other football schools, OSU desperately hopes that a 2020 season can be played.
For a couple of years, there was a great deal of speculation on Holder’s retirement. It’s been a while since I’ve heard any such talk.
During a terrible year like 2020, a university needs a Most Important Person. Weiberg increasingly has become more visible as a representative and spokesman, but for now Holder’s authority seems clearly defined.
Three years after having experienced his own rough patch, Holder is back in the saddle as the most important of all Cowboys.
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Richard Madison and Winston Bennett
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
Eddie Sutton
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397