If it can be executed with the universal approval of health experts, then please, yes, let’s have college football in September.

Only a few weeks ago, the possibility of a delayed or canceled 2020 season seemed outlandish.

Now, it feels very possible.

Occasionally, depending on the news of the day, a significant disruption feels likely.

For any fan, there are many reasons why you should hope like heck for an on-time start of the 2020 college season, or for a start of no later than Saturday, Oct. 31.

For any Oklahoma State fan, there are many reasons plus this one – and it’s a big one: An on-time start, or a start that isn’t too terribly deep into the calendar, might be the only way to guarantee the continued presence of Chuba Hubbard in the Cowboy backfield.

It was announced on Wednesday that Hubbard is the recipient of the Cornish Trophy, given annually to the top Canadian player on an American college football roster. Hubbard’s 2019 performance included 2,094 rushing yards, 6.4 per attempt and 21 touchdowns. Now a fourth-year junior, he was a unanimous All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Among the other Cornish Trophy finalists were Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

During a Zoom conference, Hubbard was made available to Oklahoma media members. At the 12-minute mark there was an excellent question presented by Fox 23 sports director Nathan Thompson. I’ll paraphrase: If the college season were to start substantially later than scheduled — like, after Christmas — would Hubbard play for OSU or decide to focus solely on preparation for the 2021 NFL draft?

“I’ve thought about it. I’ve thought about a lot, actually,” Hubbard replied. “I’m just going to stay ready, whether that’s for the season or whether I need to take the season off. I’m just going to do what’s best for me and my family.

“Right now, I’m planning to play (during the next college season). I guess we’ll see what happens. As of right now, I’m locked in and getting ready for the season.”

Hubbard followed by saying, “Hopefully, we won’t have to talk about this (possibility).”

The Thompson question applies not only to Hubbard, but to scores of 2021 draft-eligible football athletes across the country. It applies to Tylan Wallace, OSU’s elite wide receiver who is said to have recovered from a serious knee injury sustained in late October.

On Jan. 21, during a pep rally at the OSU Student Union, Hubbard and Wallace announced that they would remain Cowboys in 2020 instead of making themselves available for the draft.

With third-year sophomore Spencer Sanders at quarterback, along with a defense that showed nice improvement during the second half of the 2019 season, the big-play threats of Hubbard and Wallace would position Oklahoma State as a contender for the Big 12 title.

Having any sort of a season — even one in empty or half-filled stadiums — could result in the financial survival of university athletic departments across the country.

However, if the coronavirus pandemic results in a season that begins in November or December or even January, draft-eligible guys like Hubbard and Wallace would have to make business decisions.

There always is the risk of injury. If all goes well in that regard, though, a delayed college season still would result in a shortened offseason and less preparation time for the April 2021 draft.

On Mel Kiper Jr.’s ESPN Big Board of 2021 NFL draft prospects, Hubbard is the No. 2 running back behind Clemson’s Travis Etienne.

On Wednesday, Hubbard revealed that he is in Stillwater. Not in Canada. During this two-month period of distancing and caution, how has Hubbard spent his time?

“I was in Baltimore, actually,” he replied. “Staying with my friend. You guys probably know him: Justice.”

Hubbard’s friend is former Oklahoma State teammate Justice Hill, a former Booker T. Washington star who now is preparing for his second NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens.

As maddening uncertainty affects everyone in the football universe, Hubbard knows that he’ll play again but can’t know when. His intent is to play again for OSU, but there seems to be at least a coin toss of a chance that when Hubbard next carries a football, he’ll do it like Hill does it — for money. As an NFL running back.

Bill Haisten

918-581-8397

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @billhaisten

Tags

Sports Columnist

Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397