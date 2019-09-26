If Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State football players don’t feel threatened by Kansas State, they should.
In nine of Gundy’s 11 meetings with the Wildcats, there was a close game. His record against Kansas State is 6-5. His margins of victory were two, 10, seven, four, two and six points.
On the Kansas State roster are veteran players who don’t know how it feels to lose to Oklahoma State. When the Wildcats travel to Stillwater for Saturday’s 6 p.m. Big 12 showdown — streamed on ESPN+ for subscribing viewers — they’ll attempt to get a third consecutive win over the Cowboys.
Kansas State has the better defense and a new coach — Chris Klieman – who is very, very good at winning.
In three seasons as a North Dakota State assistant, he won three FCS national-championship rings. In five seasons as the Bison head man, he was 69-6 with four more national titles and two NFL draft picks at quarterback (Carson Wentz and Easton Stick).
Against K-State, Oklahoma State has undeniable talent advantages at quarterback (Spencer Sanders), tailback (Chuba Hubbard) and the receiving positions, but the previous two Cowboy teams squandered the same advantages.
In 2017 at Stillwater, K-State bolted to a 42-13 lead and won 45-40. In Manhattan last season, OSU was terrible. In a 31-12 defeat, the lethargic Cowboys mustered only 311 total yards.
Klieman succeeded the great Bill Snyder at K-State. Combining his time at North Dakota State with his first month as the Wildcats’ head man, Klieman brings to Stillwater a 24-game win streak.
Even with players who were 5-7 last season, Klieman is conditioned to expect a victory. Winning is what he does — and that’s what he did on Sept. 14, when K-State prevailed 31-24 at Mississippi State.
It happened in classic, no-frills Kansas State style as QB Skylar Thompson completed only 10 passes and the Wildcats mustered only 269 total yards.
With two fourth-quarter touchdowns (the first of which was a 100-yard kickoff return), Kansas State rallied past the Bulldogs and today is 3-0 with national rankings of No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and No. 22 in the coaches’ poll.
Statistically, the K-State run game and OSU run game are nearly identical. The Wildcats are seventh nationally at 280 yards per game. OSU is 10th at 271.
Stylistically, OSU is much prettier. K-State doesn’t have anyone who looks like the dazzling Hubbard, but Klieman will punch time and again at an OSU defensive front that gave up 5 yards per rushing attempt against Texas and got pushed around during about half of the Tulsa game.
Klieman joins Kansas’ Les Miles, Texas Tech’s Matt Wells and West Virginia’s Neal Brown as first-year Big 12 coaches. During the Big 12 Media Days event in July, Klieman’s poise and presence were impressive. I wrote this about the Kansas State coach: Les Miles makes Kansas football infinitely more interesting, but, in 2019 and beyond, I expect the 51-year-old Klieman to thrive at Kansas State.
Prediction: Within three years, athletic directors at several big football schools will have a common thought: “I wish I had hired Chris Klieman.”
Before he becomes a prominent figure on the coaching-search radar of superpower schools, Klieman has to win games like Kansas State-Oklahoma State.
If you mention the name “Joe Moorhead” in the Deep South, most people would recognize him as the Mississippi State coach.
If you mention “Joe Moorhead” in the Big 12 territory, you’ll hear an echo. He’s an unknown.
Winning at Mississippi State was tremendous for Kansas State. For Klieman, however, beating Gundy would resonate in a greater way.
At 15 years and 124 wins, Gundy is one of the two most accomplished FBS coaches that Klieman has ever faced.
In 2016, North Dakota State was matched with Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Before a crowd of 70,585, the Bison didn’t blink. North Dakota State booted a final-play field goal and Klieman won 23-21.
That experience only fortifies the confidence he’ll bring to Boone Pickens Stadium.
Of the 24 nonconference victories recorded by Big 12 teams, K-State’s triumph at Mississippi State was the best. No. 2 on that list: when Miles coached Kansas to a 48-24 road rout of Boston College.
While Boston College is decidedly average, this still was stunning. This was Kansas prevailing over a Power Five opponent on the road.
Both Kansas programs are headed in the right direction, but Klieman and the Wildcats are in the faster lane. This weekend, they’re on the highway to Stillwater, where the Cowboys are favored by 4½ points.
Forget the spread and any home-stadium advantage. This game is an exact toss-up. In most seasons, Kansas State-Oklahoma State is an exact toss-up.
If Gundy hasn’t instilled in his players a drive to be at their best on Saturday, Klieman will return to Manhattan with his 25th consecutive win.
This is such a dangerous game for OSU.