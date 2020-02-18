This is a topic with which I’m extremely familiar, and yet I don’t know what could be expressed or reported that hasn’t been expressed or reported on numerous occasions.
The topic: Eddie Sutton and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Why it’s relevant again: For the seventh time, the former Oklahoma State coach is a finalist for membership in the most prestigious of basketball halls of fame.
What makes it maddening for Sutton family members, former players and friends: That Eddie Sutton is overwhelmingly deserving of induction — with undeniably impressive credentials and public expressions of support from significant basketball figures — but on six occasions hasn’t gotten the requisite vote for Naismith membership.
A year ago, there were so many positive indicators and this Tulsa World headline: “The expectation — finally, Eddie Sutton gets into the Hall of Fame.”
Likewise, his sons — Steve Sutton, Texas Tech assistant Sean Sutton and OSU assistant Scott Sutton — were at an unprecedented level of confidence. Last year’s Final Four was played in Minneapolis, where that weekend the Naismith Class of 2019 would be unveiled.
The Suttons were so sure that their dad would be elected that they made arrangements for a private-plane transport of Eddie to Minnesota.
A 2019 induction would have been beautifully timed. One of Sutton’s favorite players — former Arkansas superstar Sidney Moncrief – was a member of that Hall of Fame class. As a Red Raider staff member, Sean Sutton was a Final Four participant (and nearly a national champion).
A few days before the Final Four, Eddie Sutton, his sons and a few friends convened for the moment-of-truth call from a Hall of Fame representative.
The Suttons hoped for this: “Congratulations, coach Sutton. You’re in.”
Instead, there was this: “I’m sorry, coach Sutton. You didn’t get enough votes.”
Another baffling, devastating denial for a four-time national Coach of the Year who totaled 806 Division I victories, who took four different schools to NCAA Tournaments, and who took the 1978 Razorbacks, the 1995 Cowboys and 2004 Cowboys to the Final Four.
From the Sutton family, there was reaction on Twitter: “Each year, we set ourselves up for disappointment by giving (voters) the power to crush this dream.”
At that point, I didn’t expect the 83-year-old Sutton to ever again be a Naismith finalist. He is, though, for the seventh time, and I’ll be more than a little surprised if he gets in.
If he does, why is 2020 different than 2019?
Sutton’s career stats have been set in stone since his retirement in 2008.
If “confidence” was the applicable adjective for the Sutton family last year, the best word choice now would be “hopeful.”
When you’ve had the door slammed in your face six times, you kinda expect the same outcome when the 2020 class is announced in April at the Final Four in Atlanta.
From a panel of 24 voters whose identities are not made public, a candidate must receive at least 18 votes. Like I emphasized before, it’s impossible to know whether Sutton in previous years got only a couple of votes or maybe 10 or maybe even 17.
This recent Boston Globe headline pretty effectively defines this particular election process: “Naismth Basketball Hall of Fame voting a secret society.”
Bill Self, ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla and Doug Gottlieb have been consistent advocates of Sutton’s candidacy. Coaches Chris Beard of Texas Tech and Kim Mulkey of Baylor have lobbied on behalf of Sutton.
Before the Red Raiders played at Oklahoma State last week, Beard outfitted his players in pregame shooting shirts that had “HALL OF FAME” printed on the front and “Coach Sutton 806” on the back.
Three of Sutton’s 1995 Final Four Cowboys – Randy Rutherford, Bryant Reeves and Chianti Roberts – addressed the Hall of Fame issue.
Rutherford: “I don’t have to give a sales pitch. The fact that he’s not in the Hall of Fame is a shame on the Hall of Fame.”
Reeves: “I have no idea why (Sutton hasn’t been selected), but it’s a shame on them.”
Roberts: “When (voters) look at themselves in the (mirror), can they sleep at night?”
Mulkey is a 2020 Naismith finalist. So are Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett – three rock stars, each of whom probably gets voted in unanimously.
Has Sutton been denied because his OSU run ended after a DUI accident in 2006? Or because he had NCAA issues at Kentucky? It’s impossible to know because it’s impossible to know who could or would even answer the questions.
The Naismith Hall of Fame membership includes several coaches and players who had personal or professional missteps, but their achievements were sufficient for Naismith distinction.
Who knows? Naismith voters are appointed for three-year terms. Maybe there are new voters who recognize that the six-time Sutton snub is a travesty. Maybe new voters would do the right thing and send Sutton to Springfield, Massachusetts, for the enshrinement weekend in late August.
While the Suttons sustain hope for good news in April, Eddie Sutton remains saddled with this designation: Bob Knight, Dean Smith, Adolph Rupp and Sutton are the only former coaches with at least 800 wins, and Sutton is the only one who hasn’t been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Gallery: OSU upsets No. 24 Texas Tech; '95 Final Four team honored
