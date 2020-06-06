Within an NCAA email was a link: click here for full release. I clicked and downloaded a massive statement regarding the Oklahoma State basketball investigation.
The length of a typical Tulsa World column would be about 850 words. This one is about 1,100. The NCAA statement amounts to 12,255 words, and it gets down to business with this sentence: “This case centered on the unethical conduct of the former associate head men’s basketball coach at Oklahoma State University, who was involved in the bribery scheme to sell access to student-athletes.”
Referred to most commonly as “associate head coach,” Lamont Evans was mentioned 145 times in the document.
I executed a word search on “Mike Boynton” – the OSU head basketball coach since March 2017.
In a 12,255-word document, there was not one reference to Boynton.
If the NCAA magnifying glass had detected even one Boynton fingerprint, or determined that he had been aware of Evans’ forbidden activity, it certainly would have been noted.
The 38-year-old Boynton apparently is clean yet bears the brunt of a staggering punishment announced on Friday: for the Cowboy basketball program, there is a three-year probation, a ban on postseason play at the end of the 2020-21 season, the loss of three scholarships and, quite possibly, the loss of a five-star high school recruit – 6-foot-6 guard Cade Cunningham, who signed with OSU in November.
“Whatever the best option is for him,” Boynton said of Cunningham, “we’re going to support 100% without any reservations. I told him that.”
The ban on postseason participation includes the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. OSU will file an appeal with the NCAA, arguing that the program itself never should have been hammered with a Level I penalty when it was proven that Evans acted alone and was fired almost immediately after his November 2017 arrest by FBI agents.
OSU contends that Evans’ personal-profit bribery schemes resulted in no competitive advantage for the Cowboy program. Within the OSU basketball office and athletic department, there was a collective shock when the penalties were revealed on Friday morning.
Several OSU staff members are NCAA compliance experts. Several sources swear that during the investigation, the university was at the highest possible level of cooperation. Those sources now are blown away by the severity of the penalties.
“OSU has strived to do the right thing during this process,” Cowboy athletic director Mike Holder said, “and all we expected in return was for the NCAA to reciprocate. If this is what happens when there is no competitive advantage gained, then the NCAA has created an expectation of significantly harsher penalties when a competitive advantage is involved.
“All of us (who) are members of the NCAA will be watching to see if these standards and expectations are applied consistently.”
There seems also to be a collective belief that in the appeal process, Oklahoma State might actually win a reversal on the postseason ban. On Friday, I considered that highly doubtful. After corresponding with various informed people on Saturday, it does feel more possible.
The question is, could a favorable outcome be achieved in time for Boynton to preserve his 2020-21 roster as it currently is constructed?
There is a belief also that if OSU were to take this situation to court, arguing that the institutional punishment is far beyond what it should have been, OSU would win.
On change.org, a “Lift Oklahoma State’s Postseason Ban” petition was created. Cowboy football quarterback Spencer Sanders got involved in the Twitter circulation of the petition which, as of late afternoon Saturday, had been signed by more than 4,500 people.
That level of support must be uplifting for Boynton, but for the time being, he is stuck with brutal circumstances and the challenge of keeping intact a potentially special recruiting class and sustaining the morale of returning players who had an excellent five-week run to close the 2019-20 season.
The geographic footprint of OSU’s recruiting class extends from Texas to Canada. Boynton’s investment can be measured in countless hours and miles.
Now, there is this.
“Yeah, this sucks,” Boynton said on Friday. “I can’t imagine a worse outcome for our players than what we saw today. They didn’t deserve that ruling. This isn’t about me. I’m going to be fine. I really will. Is it frustrating as heck? No question. I’ve got to (call) the parents of our players and start getting their heads wrapped around all of this. Those won’t be easy conversations, but at the end of the day, it’s kind of what I get paid to do.
“I still feel very confident in our ability as a staff and my ability, because of the work ethic that I know that I have, to get this program to a successful place. I feel like certainly there’s been a lot of headwind. I thought I had the plane turned around and the wind changed on me. But that’s OK. We’ll get this thing where we want to go, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re not going to allow this to change me or my mentality.”
Over the last seven months, no coach in any sport had more of an up-and-down experience.
In November, Boynton starred in a clever video in which he saw the Cunningham commitment notification on his phone, politely excused himself from a meeting of marketing staff members, walked to the Gallagher-Iba Arena game floor, shouted “YEAH!” while punching his fist in the air, and then returned to the meeting for a discussion of basketball ticket sales.
The season itself was an exercise in fluctuation: there was a 7-0 start overall, an 0-8 start in Big 12 play, and an 8-3 record down the stretch of a season that, because of the coronavirus threat, ended after only one game of the Big 12 Tournament. With 3.8 seconds remaining in Kansas City, an Isaac Likekele bucket gave OSU a 72-71 victory over Iowa State.
For Boynton to have drawn an 8-3 finish from a team that had been 0-8 in the conference, and to have gotten an 81-59 win at Texas and to have finished with a four-game win streak – it was the best performance by an OSU basketball coach since 2005 (when Eddie Sutton drove the Cowboys to the Sweet Sixteen).
After Boynton had a few weeks to savor real momentum in his program and in his head-coaching career, he was dealt a 12,255-word setback on Friday.
“My name has never come up in any of this (investigation),” said Boynton, who, if OSU does decide to aggressively and even angrily respond to these NCAA penalties, would be the first man to volunteer for front-line duty.