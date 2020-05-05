Baseball lifer Josh Holliday is wired for everyday activity during the spring.
As 2020 has been the ultimate anomaly, he is stuck with a surplus of free time.
Currently unable to coach the Oklahoma State baseball team, what has Holliday done with some of that time?
“Cooking. Smoking meat. Yard work,” he replied. “Yahtzee. Movies. Reading. Thinking.”
Assessing his kitchen talent, Holliday says his best meal would include smoked meatloaf and ribs. “I’m solid with my steak game now,” he reports, “but I need to improve on my sides.”
You know what he’d really love?
More than smoked meatloaf or his homemade mac and cheese, Holliday would love an O’Brate Stadium hot dog.
Unfortunately, there won’t be O’Brate hot dogs until there are O’Brate ballgames. OSU’s phenomenal new facility is ready for action at the same time that there is none.
“Everything was just so overwhelmingly shocking,” Holliday says in reference to March 12 – the date on which the NCAA announced that there would be no more college baseball this year. “We hit the brakes on everything. It was all so abrupt.
“We were asking ourselves questions like, ‘What is a pandemic?’ And then it was like, wow, yes, this is serious.”
Within the sports world, the impact of COVID-19 has been shocking. There are countless examples of dashed dreams, broken hearts and potential financial disaster.
In Stillwater, there is a sobering example of incredibly unfortunate timing.
Combining the fund-raising work of OSU athletic director Mike Holder and the actual construction, the development of OSU’s $60 million ballpark was a 15-year process. A $35 million donation from Cecil O’Brate, bundled with gifts from other sources, provided for OSU the ability to build the No. 1 facility in college baseball.
Scheduled for March 20 was the first game played at O’Brate Stadium – TCU vs. OSU in the Cowboys’ Big 12 opener. It would have been among the more significant dates in OSU program history.
OSU’s ballpark has 3,500 permanent seats, 13 suites and 400 premium seats. There are seating areas beyond the outfield walls. When the park is packed, the capacity amounts to about 8,000.
More than 8,000 tickets were sold for the March 20 spectacle. A standing-room-only crowd would have seen former President George W. Bush fire out the ceremonial first pitch.
“Our goal was to create a moment in time for Mr. O’Brate and his family,” said Holliday. “To celebrate his gift. A proper ‘thank you.’ ”
OSU’s grand slam of a grand-opening weekend did not take place, and the Cowboy season ended after only 18 games.
O’Brate Stadium is like most other Oklahoma sports facilities: the gates are locked. Holliday says he stops by the stadium once a week, and only to collect his mail.
The March 20 game and President Bush first pitch “would have been a magnificent experience,” Holliday said, “but this (coronavirus disruption) is a once-in-a-lifetime, powerful thing that affects everyone. When it became apparent that this was a very serious situation, there wasn’t much time to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves.
“Our priority switched to the well-being of our players. We had to make sure that they all got home safely.”
With a 13-5 record and five-game win streak, the Cowboys were scheduled to host Fresno State for a March 13-15 series at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium. Those games would have been the final three played at revered but outdated Allie P. – OSU’s baseball home since 1980.
“This was our chance to tune up for conference play and say goodbye to our great home,” Holliday said. “We were on spring break, so we were going to take the team over to O’Brate on (Monday, March 16), have a barbecue together and introduce the players to their new home.”
Holliday was ready to take a hot squad into conference play. As a team, the Cowboys were batting .302 (up from last season’s average of .268).
OSU may attempt to have a big-event ballpark opening during the fall, but only if health officials approve of the congregating of fans. When the gates are opened to the public for the first time, Holder understandably wants a full house.
OSU hasn’t determined what a fall event might look like. It could involve a one-game or multiple-game meeting with a nationally significant opponent. It could be an intrasquad exhibition. It’s impossible to formulate a plan when it’s impossible to know when a ballgame would be safe for the participants and 8,000 spectators.
By now, if there hadn’t been this historic disruption of our sports lives, the Cowboys already would have played 14 times at O’Brate Stadium. The Kansas Jayhawks were on this weekend’s schedule for three conference games.
“I’ve still never seen a batted ball in the stadium,” Holliday said. “You just hate it for (the 2020 Cowboys) because this group of kids – this group in its entirety – will never be together again.
“We know our day will come, and we know we’ll play in this magnificent facility. Each day, it does feel like we’re getting closer to getting beyond this, but it’s still tragic every day to see that people are dying. This is a time in your life that you’ll never forget.”
