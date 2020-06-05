This could have been a glorious year for the Oklahoma State athletic department.
The OSU tennis programs were scheduled to host the Big 12 championship, an NCAA regional and the NCAA championship. All of that was canceled.
The Cowboy baseball program was scheduled to have christened a new, $65 million stadium on March 20, and with former President George W. Bush throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. That event and the rest of the OSU season were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The OSU football program is considered a Big 12 title contender this year, but the process of having players return to campus began in sobering manner. When 35 players reported to Boone Pickens Stadium on Monday (for the first time since March), three of them tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, there was another setback for the Oklahoma State athletic department.
This one centers on men’s basketball.
This one is crushing.
The NCAA announced that for the OSU basketball program, which was investigated following the 2017 arrest of former assistant coach Lamont Evans, there is a ban on postseason play during the 2020-21 season.
Additional penalties include three years of probation, a reduction of three scholarships between now and 2023, and a reduction of allowable official visits made by recruited athletes.
According to a university press release, OSU officials are “stunned by the severity of the penalties and strongly disagrees with them. The penalties do not align with the facts and are unfair and unjust.”
Holder will respond to the NCAA penalties during a 1:30 p.m. teleconference.
Evans for one season had been a Brad Underwood assistant at OSU and for a few months served on the Boynton staff as associate head coach. In November 2017, Evans was arrested and fired at OSU.
It is said by the NCAA that Evans “violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he accepted between $18,150 and $22,000 in bribes from two financial advisors to influence student-athletes, according to a decision released by the Division I Committee on Infractions.”
Evans was accused of having solicited and received benefits, in 2016-17, to arrange meetings between players and financial advisers. In November, OSU was notified that the Evans case was classified by the NCAA as having been a Level I situation – the most serious classification of infraction.
OSU officials contended that because they reacted with Evans’ immediate dismissal from the staff, and because of their claim that Evans committed violations on his own and without the knowledge of Underwood and Boynton, it was expected that the Cowboys would receive a relatively light sentence. Something like the loss of a scholarship or two.
OSU insiders could not fathom that there would be something as heavy as a ban on NCAA Tournament participation.
The NCAA’s Friday statement indicates that the OSU penalties were especially harsh because Evans did not cooperate fully with the investigation.
“The former associate head coach also violated NCAA ethical conduct rules,” the statement indicated, “when he refused to participate in an interview and provide information relevant to the investigation.”
The NCAA directed at Evans a 10-year show-cause order. In effect, it’s a ban of at least 10 years from college coaching.
In March 2017, Underwood – after only one season – left Oklahoma State to become the head man at Illinois. Before Boynton was promoted to the head-coaching position, Evans also got an interview with Holder and other university officials.
Evans did not get the top job, but, as Boynton’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, would have received a 2017-18 salary of $600,000.
Instead of having been among the higher-paid assistants in college basketball, Evans was arrested by FBI investigators on Nov. 26, 2017. He was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes and gratuities by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, honest wire services fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and Travel Act conspiracy.
Two days after his arrest, Evans was fired by Oklahoma State.
The 2019-20 Oklahoma State basketball team closed the season with eight wins in its final 11 games. There was the additional momentum of having closed on a 2020 recruiting class ranked among the top 10 classes nationally.
Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-6 guard from Arlington, Texas, signed with OSU after having been rated by 247 Sports as the nation’s No. 1 recruit overall.
Presumably, Oklahoma State will appeal the NCAA’s decision. Presumably, Chuck Smrt will continue to be OSU’s primary consultant. In November, it was confirmed by OSU that Smrt had been involved in OSU’s internal investigating of the Evans matter and the university’s response to the NCAA’s findings.
It was Smrt, a former NCAA director of enforcement and now president of the Leawood, Kansas-based Compliance Group, who helped Oklahoma State achieve a positive outcome after the NCAA investigated Sports Illustrated’s “Dirty Game” series allegations of violations committed by the Cowboy football program.
At the end of that process, OSU and NCAA issued a joint statement in which the Sports Illustrated allegations were described as having been “fundamentally unfounded.”
Friday’s OSU-NCAA blockbuster announcement surely resonates in Lawrence, Kansas. If 2020 ultimately is to be remembered as a terrible time for Oklahoma State basketball, it might be remembered as having been even worse for a former Cowboy point guard – Bill Self.
Kansas has been charged with five Level I rules violations. As the Kansas head man since 2003 and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Self specifically is charged with violations.