I’m not reporting this as a fact because I don’t know absolutely that it will happen.
I do know that it should have happened 20 years ago.
Consider this to be informed speculation: At some point before the end of 2021, it is expected that Oklahoma State finally will commemorate the brilliance of Barry Sanders and the generosity of T. Boone Pickens with statues on the Boone Pickens Stadium property.
What is the greater travesty — the response to Garth Brooks’ jersey or that there still is not a Sanders statue in Stillwater?
For a performance last week in Detroit, Brooks — an Oklahoma State graduate — wore a No. 20 Lions jersey with SANDERS stitched on the back.
After Barry Sanders wore No. 21 for the OSU Cowboys, and in 1988 achieved the greatest single season ever by any running back, he wore No. 20 for the Detroit Lions. He was among the more famous figures in football history.
However, when Brooks donned the SANDERS jersey for a concert at Detroit’s Ford Field, several social-media users opened a 55-gallon drum of ignorance and ripped Brooks for what they perceived as having been an endorsement of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 bid for the presidency.
Sanders is 51 and hasn’t played football in 22 years, and yet he can’t stay out of the news. A few weeks ago, he was included on NFL 100 All-Time team. A few months ago, in commemoration of college football’s 150th season, USA Today conducted a reader survey to determine the greatest college player of all time.
In Sanders’ section of the USA Today bracket, he was a runaway winner over Baylor linebacker Mike Singletary, Nebraska center Dave Rimington, Oklahoma tight end Keith Jackson, Auburn running back Bo Jackson and Georgia running back Herschel Walker.
USA Today reported that Sanders didn’t get less than 72% of the vote in any of those rounds of the contest, and that he received 85% of the vote when matched with Pittsburgh running back Tony Dorsett for the “greatest player ever” designation.
The OU Daily student newspaper has reported that the University of Oklahoma’s Heisman Park will include a Baker Mayfield statue this year and a Kyler Murray statue in 2021. The OU Daily reported also that a Selmon brothers statue is being developed. Lee Roy, Dewey and Lucious Selmon were legendary OU defensive linemen from Eufaula.
The university has not provided confirmation, but there are statues for each of the Sooners’ previous five Heisman recipients, so it’s a given that Mayfield and Murray also will get monuments.
Justin Cox is a Tulsa resident, the vice president of Southwest Stone and a 1996 OSU graduate. Cox’s company was responsible for the stone work on the home that Brooks built in the Owasso area.
Cox says that he attempted last week to make a $5,000 donation to OSU’s Sanders statue fund. He says he was told that there is no such fund.
“They told me that they’ll be meeting soon to talk about it,” said Cox, who is identified as “OSU Justin” during his frequent calls to sports-talk radio shows. “We should have had a Sanders statue a long time ago. This is ridiculous.”
After speaking with Cox on Friday, I did something that I’ve done about 30 times over the last 15 years — I called/messaged OSU sources to inquire about the status of a possible Sanders monument.
From those responses, there is the informed speculation that within the next 20 months or so, there will be Sanders and Pickens monuments. It makes sense that both statues would be positioned immediately beyond the west end of the stadium.
OU’s first five Heisman winners — Billy Vessels, Billy Sims, Steve Owens, Jason White and Sam Bradford — have statues. Mayfield and Murray soon will.
Texas’ Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, TCU’s Davey O’Brien and Baylor’s Robert Griffin III also were Heisman recipients, and they all have statues.
OSU’s 2018 homecoming weekend would have been a perfect occasion for a Sanders statue ceremony. He was in Stillwater as the parade’s grand marshal and to watch the Cowboys beat Texas that night.
For OSU in 1988, in a 12-game season, Sanders scored 44 touchdowns and rushed for a national-record total of 2,850 yards. For the Lions in 1989-98, he ran for 15,269 yards. If he hadn’t retired one week after his 31st birthday, and while still at the height of powers, he now would be the league’s career rushing leader by a mile. Instead, he is No. 4 on the list.
Oklahoma State’s Sanders statue should have been unveiled no later than 2000 — one year after his shocking retirement.
Within the Heritage Hall museum at Gallagher-Iba Arena, there are references to and images of Sanders. Within football headquarters at the west end of Boone Pickens Stadium, there are tributes to Sanders.
He was voted the best college player ever and selected as one of the NFL’s 100 best of all time, and yet there is nothing on or near the exterior of Boone Pickens Stadium that says “this is where Barry Sanders played college football.”
For the sake of doing the right thing, and for marketing the football program to recruits and fans, a beautiful Sanders statue is grossly overdue. There is no justification for such an oversight.