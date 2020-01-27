If not for the Oklahoma State plane crash of 2001, Bill Teegins today would be 67 and probably still the radio voice of the Cowboy football and basketball teams.
Instead, Dave Hunziker now is a 19-season veteran of OSU radio. Monday night’s Kansas-OSU contest was played on the 19th anniversary of the tragedy, and it was Hunziker’s 618th Cowboy basketball broadcast.
When a school hires a play-by-play person, there is the hope that he or she provides a quality call and that he or she is a fit culturally. Hunziker has been perfect for Oklahoma State — just like Teegins was perfect for 10 years before the crash.
The old Nokia cell phones were of a size and shape comparable to that of a candy bar, and during the late ’90s, that particular phone became my first mobile phone. It was still my phone on Jan. 27, 2001, a date on which I covered a Nebraska-OU Big 12 basketball game in Norman. For OU, J.R. Raymond scored 25 points and big man Aaron McGhee totaled 20.
At the same time, in Boulder, Eddie Sutton’s Oklahoma State Cowboys were beaten 81-71 by Colorado. OSU lost in spite of a 27-point performance from Mo Baker.
During the drive back from Norman, I was near the Turner Turnpike’s Wellston exit when my Nokia phone started to ring. At the other end of the call was a Tulsa World editor who delivered a gruesome message — that there were reports from Colorado indicating that an Oklahoma State team plane had gone down only minutes after departure from Boulder.
A few hours later, officials recited the list of 10 victims:
OSU basketball athletes Daniel Lawson Jr. and Nate Fleming.
Pat Noyes, OSU’s director of basketball operations.
Will Hancock, a member of OSU’s media-relations staff and the son of Bill Hancock, who today is the executive director of the College Football Playoff.
Pilots Denver Mills and Bjorn Fahlstrom.
Student assistant Jared Weiberg, whose brother Chad Weiberg now is OSU’s deputy athletic director.
Athletic trainer Brian Luinstra.
Cowboy Radio Network producer Kendall Durfey.
And Teegins, a St. Paul, Minnesota, native who moved to Tulsa at the age of 12. He attended Hale High School and the University of Tulsa. For several years, he was on the KOTV-6 sports staff.
From there, Teegins became the sports director at Oklahoma City’s KWTV-9 and in 1991 succeeded Bob Barry Sr. on OSU radio play-by-play.
After the plane crash, other Big 12 radio personnel volunteered to pinch-hit for the fallen Teegins. Texas’ Bill Schoening, Baylor’s John Morris, Missouri’s Mike Kelly, Kansas’ Bob Davis and others served as substitute Cowboy game-callers. So did Dave Garrett of Oral Roberts.
Just like OSU fans love Hunziker and OU fans love Toby Rowland, Teegins somehow was popular on both sides of the rivalry. At the same time he was OSU’s radio voice, Teegins also hosted OU coaches’ shows on television.
On the day after the crash, then-OU basketball coach Kelvin Sampson was among the figures contacted by the Tulsa World.
“When I think of Bill Teegins, I think he transcends the rivalry between the two schools,” Sampson said. “He was the most unbiased, most fair, most easy-going, most easy-to-be-around sportscaster I ever met. He epitomized professionalism.”
I’m at Gallagher-Iba Arena on a frequent basis, and I always see the “We Will Remember” monument. Occasionally, I still stop and read the plaques. I’m reminded that Will Hancock was among the more pleasant, likable people I’ve ever known.
I’m reminded also the universally respected Bill Teegins was a champion of a guy and a really talented broadcaster, and I remember the devastation that paralyzed all of Oklahoma after that plane crash.
