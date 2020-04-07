MIKE GUNDY

During a 60-minute teleconference with reporters, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy discussed the coronavirus-related disruption of his football program's routine. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World 

 Matt Barnard

Expressing a determination to practice football in August and play football games in September, Mike Gundy spoke with reporters during a one-hour teleconference on Tuesday.

In my nearly 20 years of having known and covered the Oklahoma State football coach, this was among his 10 most interesting media sessions. It might have been in the top five, actually, and it certainly resulted in the gamut of reactions on social media.

“We’re going to play a game on Sept. 3,” Gundy said, “so our job is to get our players ready.”

With a target date of May 1, Gundy says he hopes that coronavirus testing can begin for each of the 100 employees of the OSU program. When each person is cleared, Gundy said, that person can return to Boone Pickens Stadium and “get back to work.”

After coaches and support staff are in place, each of the 105 Oklahoma State players would be tested.

For people who are asymptomatic, will tests be that commonly available by May 1?

Also, only three of those 105 players currently are in Stillwater. The rest are scattered all over North America. Mass testing would require incredibly precise coordination.

Ultimately, the OSU administration and state health officials would have to approve of the return of athletes who’ve been in Texas and Canada and many points in between.

To all of that, Gundy replies, you’ve got to have a plan. Gundy has a plan.

“We need to get back to playing football for a variety of reasons, (when) the medical people say we can,” he said to the 20 media members who participated in the call. “There are too many people relying on it. We’ve got to have a plan. Let’s just stay on schedule. Everybody needs to relax. OK?

“I’m not (dismissing the dangers of the virus). We try to do what we can to help people that are sick. We’re losing lives, which is just terrible. But we still have to schedule and continue to move forward, as life goes on, (and while doing) everything we can to help (virus victims). I’m thinking in three or four weeks, we could have tests available for people who aren’t sick.”

“The plan is for that to start on May 1,” Gundy said. “It might get (delayed) two weeks. I don’t know. I don’t make that call.”

On Tuesday night, in an obvious response to Gundy’s comments, Oklahoma State University released an official statement: “(OSU) will adhere to the advice of public health experts who are making informed decisions . . . (and) will also abide by the federal and state mandates, as well as Big 12 guidelines.

“We will not compromise the health and well-being of our campus community. This virus is deadly and we will do our part at Oklahoma State to help blunt the spread.”

Gundy criticized “the mainstream media” for dwelling too heavily on worst-case-scenario updates.

“There are about (1,500 coronavirus) cases in the state of Oklahoma,” he said. “. . . How many of the (1,500) are free of the virus?

“Those are the numbers I want to see, so that we can start to instill confidence in the people in Oklahoma and across the country, and get moving and back to an everyday, normal life.”

Gundy praised “doctors, nurses, first responders, food providers and supply carriers” for their heroism, and he used his platform to defend the performance of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“We’re going to flatten this curve,” Gundy said. “It’s already starting a little bit across the country. The curve is going to flatten so we can get our state back to work.

“The people of Oklahoma have done a good job of not finger-pointing and complaining. As I watch people across the country, I see a lot of that. I’m not sure what our goal is there. It doesn’t do any good.

“There’s not anybody, in my opinion, who could have been prepared for (the coronavirus outbreak). I know Gov. Stitt is responsible for the state of Oklahoma, and I think he’s done a fantastic job. I’ve seen where some people said, ‘Well, he wasn’t prepared for this or that.’ I want to know one person who was anywhere near prepared for what we’re going through right now.”

Gundy reported that OSU’s current athletics budget amounts to $77 million, and he says that 90% of that money is generated by the football program.

If Oklahoma State plays football on Sept. 3, then most of the 129 other FBS programs also would play that week. Everyone wants that. People who care nothing about football would want that.

It would signify a giant step in the direction of the restoration of normalcy, and normalcy would be glorious right about now.

In the meantime, Gundy says, “we all need to work together and be problem solvers instead of problem creators, and just move forward and do the best we can.”

No one could possibly object to that, either.

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

Bill Haisten

918-581-8397

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @billhaisten

Tags

Sports Columnist

Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397