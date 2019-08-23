STILLWATER -- For the ninth time since Mike Gundy became the head coach in 2005, the Cowboys enter a season without a national top-25 ranking.
Does it matter? It does only in that fans consider a ranking to be a status symbol.
Does it really matter, though?
Not a bit.
“The good news,” Gundy said Friday, “is we get to play all the games and it works itself out.”
In the 2019 opener next Friday, the unranked Cowboys clash with the relentlessly unranked Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis, Oregon.
As Oklahoma State doesn’t have an established quarterback and enters the season with an extensively rebuilt defensive front, Gundy said he’s not offended by the Cowboys’ lack of a national ranking.
In 2016, Texas was ranked No. 11 in September. In October, the Longhorns were unranked. In November, they lost to Kansas. By season’s end, they were 5-7.
In the 2017 preseason poll -- as Associated Press voters were conditioned to find a place for Texas on their ballots -- the Longhorns were No. 23.
Voters apparently are not as conditioned to consider Oklahoma State.
In spite of a recent history of surging high into the rankings, the Cowboys program seems to be one that has to prove itself time and again.
While Oregon State hasn’t been included in an AP top 25 since 2013, the Cowboys have achieved a top-15 ranking in 10 of the past 11 years.
In 2010, the Cowboys were unranked in the preseason poll and picked to finish fifth in the six-team South Division of the Big 12. By Bedlam week, that Oklahoma State team was 10-1 and ranked 12th.
In 2015, the Cowboys were not ranked in the preseason. By Bedlam week, they were 10-1 and ranked No. 4 in the country.
Twenty-two years ago, two Tulsa World headlines were significant for anyone invested in Oklahoma State football.
The first headline: “Lindsay Dazzling as OSU Mangles Longhorns.”
Tony Lindsay rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns. R.W. McQuarters scored on a 78-yard punt return. At Lewis Field on Oct. 4 1997, after having smoked Texas 42-16, the Cowboys were 5-0 for the first time since 1987.
Even now, this is kinda hard to believe: After beating the Longhorns in 1997, OSU was 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 1972.
The Texas outcome resulted in this second headline: “Cowboys Earn First Ranking Since 1988.”
From the laptop of then-World sports writer Rhett Morgan: “Undefeated OSU vaulted into the No. 20 spot in the Associated Press poll -- (the OSU program’s) first ranking since the Barry Sanders-led Cowboys ended the 1988 season at No. 11.”
During the ’90s, Oklahoma State played 123 games. In only six of those games were the Cowboys a presence in the AP’s top 25.
As a testament to what happens when a donor like T. Boone Pickens gets involved, when facilities are upgraded and when a university finally considers football a priority, more recent OSU squads have been fixtures in the national rankings.
Oklahoma State’s national profile changed in 2008, with a team that still might qualify as the most talented of all Gundy-coached teams. After having been unranked during the preseason and through four games, the 2008 Cowboys were 21st in the AP poll after a rout of Troy.
Five weeks later, Oklahoma State had zoomed to No. 7.
Since Week 5 of the 2008 season, Oklahoma State has been nationally ranked for 99 of 139 games.
That’s why Cowboys fans shouldn’t feel insulted by the lack of a 2019 preseason ranking or that Oklahoma State totaled only three voting points and is the 43rd team overall on the voting list. Oklahoma State usually finds a way.
Being ignored in August means nothing.
Being relevant and ranked in November -- that’s the goal.