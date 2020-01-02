With 158 rushing yards against Texas A&M last week, OSU's Chuba Hubbard closed the 2019 season with a total of 2,094. He was a unanimous All-American and the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Year. ERIK WILLIAMS/for the Tulsa World
In what seemed to have been an orchestrated suggestion that All-American Chuba Hubbard is returning for Oklahoma State’s 2020 football season, several Cowboys players tweeted images of the Canadian flag on Thursday night.
With 158 rushing yards during last week’s Texas Bowl loss to Texas A&M, Hubbard closed the 2019 season with a total of 2,094 – second only in OSU history to Barry Sanders’ 1988 total of 2,850.
As Hubbard is a third-year sophomore running back, the native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, now is eligible for the NFL draft.
It is believed that Hubbard requested an evaluation from NFL draft advisory personnel. As in, what round he could expect to be selected, if he were to enter the 2020 draft. The result of his evaluation is not known, but the flurry of Canadian flag images on Twitter seemed celebratory in nature.
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace and safeties Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel were among OSU players who tweeted the Canadian flag image.
As Wallace’s junior season was shortened by a knee injury, he also had a decision to make: whether to stay at Oklahoma State for his senior season or declare for the 2020 draft.
On Wednesday, Wallace announced on Twitter that he’ll be in Stillwater next season. “I’m after a Big 12 championship in 2020,” he tweeted, “and believe we have the team to do it.”
At the time that he was injured, Wallace was OSU’s receptions leader. When the season ended – and after he missed the final five games – he still led the team with 53 catches.
Hubbard scored 21 touchdowns and averaged 6.4 yards per rush attempt. He was a unanimous All-American and the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year.
If Hubbard does remain a Cowboy, if Wallace recovers from his knee issue and if quarterback Spencer Sanders has no lingering effects from a late-season thumb injury, the Cowboys would enter the 2020 season with a potent collection of playmakers.
Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397
