As there now is an opening on Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State football staff, former Cowboy hero Rashaun Woods might be an interesting consideration.
Kasey Dunn, OSU’s receivers coach and associate head coach, confirmed to PokesReport.com’s Robert Allen that he has accepted a position on Marcus Arroyo’s new staff at UNLV. In 2015 and 2016, Arroyo was OSU’s running backs coach.
Dunn says he will coach in OSU’s bowl game – next Friday’s Texas Bowl contest against Texas A&M in Houston.
A 2004 NFL first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Woods was an assistant coach at Oklahoma City’s Millwood High School (his alma mater) and Star Spencer. In 2013-19, he was the head coach at OKC John Marshall. This year, he became the head man at Enid.
Another possible candidate for the OSU staff position: Memphis’ John Simon, a former record-breaking wide receiver at Louisiana Tech.
This season, for a 12-1 Memphis team that captured the American Athletic Conference championship, Simon is the Tigers’ first-year receivers coach, passing-game coordinator and recruiting coordinator. On Dec. 28, Memphis is matched with Penn State in the Cotton Bowl Classic.
Woods was an Oklahoma State All-American wide receiver in 2002 and 2003, but in 2001 he made the biggest play in one of the more significant of all Cowboy victories – the 16-13 Bedlam upset in Norman.
With 1:36 left to play, Woods collected a 14-yard Josh Fields pass in the left-front corner of OU’s south end zone. The play-call was delivered by Gundy, who at that time was Les Miles’ first-year OSU offensive coordinator.
That OSU team entered with a 3-7 record and was a four-touchdown underdog. That Sooner team was the defending national champion.
When time expired, Woods shouted, “I’m going to remember this when I’m 70!”
During the 2002 Bedlam clash in Stillwater, as OSU prevailed 38-28, Woods had 12 catches for a then-program-record total of 226 yards.
In the 15-season history of Gundy’s OSU staff, linebackers coach/defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer had the longest run at 10 seasons. Dunn and offensive line coach Joe Wickline each was a Gundy assistant for nine seasons.
Football Scoop reported on Friday that Joe Bob Clements, OSU’s defensive line coach since 2013, may be in line to become Arroyo’s UNLV defensive coordinator.
Today, the 39-year-old Woods remains OSU’s career leader in receptions (293) and touchdown catches (42). In receiving yards, he ranks second with 4,414. James Washington (2014-17) is the Cowboys’ career leader with 4,472.