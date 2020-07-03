"Our only goal was to follow the truth, wherever it led us, and make the best decision or decisions for Oklahoma State University."

Mike Holder's opening statement

On Friday, Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder discussed his department's examination of coach Mike Gundy and the football program. Holder's opening statement:

“On June 16, Chad Weiberg and I began a journey, seeking answers for the multitude of questions being asked about our football program and Mike Gundy. Our only goal was to follow the truth, wherever it led us, and make the best decision or decisions for Oklahoma State University. No agenda, preconceived notions, selfish motives or nod to public opinion. We listened to multiple current and former players and asked probing questions about their experiences. The more we listened, the more we learned, and a common theme began to emerge. This wasn’t about a T-shirt. This was about a lot of things.

“We learned that all of the players love and respect Rob Glass and the strength staff. It seemed to be counterintuitive that the most demanding person (Glass) in the university would be universally loved. Why? Because the players know that he cares about them. The same goes for (assistant director of football operations) Rod Johnson, a behind-the-scenes superstar on our staff. He knows every player and their families and would do anything for them. He’s a 24/7, 365-day ambassador for all that is good in society.

“We learned that our players love OSU. They love being on our football team. They love their teammates. There are a lot more positives about our program than negatives. Players want to be great, and they’re willing to make sacrifices. They’re unselfish and loyal. Our coaches have done a great job of recruiting high-character young men.

“The missing link has been a more personal relationship with their head coach. They respect him as an excellent game-day coach, but they want more coaching on a personal level. This crosses all racial lines. To a man, our players want a better connection (with) Mike Gundy. They view him as a difference-maker, and they want him to help them grow as leaders.

“We conveyed this message to coach Gundy, and his reaction has been everything that you would want. He has been humble, remorseful and committed to change. As uncomfortable as the last two weeks have been, I believe this experience has changed Mike Gundy and our players will be the beneficiaries. At the end of the journey, the decision was obvious. Mike Gundy is an excellent coach and he has accomplished a lot in his 15-year career. However, the best is yet to come.”