In 2011-12, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy and athletic director Mike Holder were at opposite ends of the table during a fierce contract negotiation.
Gundy scored a big contract, but the Gundy-Holder relationship was damaged.
Remember the scene in “Jaws” when Quint and Hooper compare shark-bite scars? Gundy and Holder could execute a reenactment, comparing the scars of a tough process that began during the summer of 2011 and ended in January 2012 — a few days after Gundy completed his masterpiece season: a 12-1 finish that included a 44-10 Bedlam victory, the Big 12 title and a Fiesta Bowl conquest of Andrew Luck and Stanford.
On Friday, during a 40-minute Zoom conference that involved 50 media participants and revisited the events of the past 19 days, Holder revealed that Gundy has proposed and accepted a $1 million reduction in pay.
As it pertains to money negotiations, Gundy and Holder now have covered the absolute gamut of possibilities.
As by far the highest-paid person on the Oklahoma State payroll, Gundy in 2020-21 was scheduled to make $5.25 million. Now, he’s at $4.25 million — a figure that makes a lot more sense for Oklahoma State.
As the OSU fan base is at least 30% smaller than most of the superpower programs in college football, it must have stressed Oklahoma State a lot more to pay Gundy $5 million than it stresses larger schools to pay their coaches $8 million.
From OSU’s operating budget for the athletic department, 233 coaches, administrators and support personnel are paid. In 2019-20, Gundy was paid $5.125 million. That amount — for one coach — represented 5.8% of the operating budget.
Now, the same Gundy who in 2011-12 fought so hard for more money has volunteered not only to reduce his salary but also to shave a year from his contract. He had a five-year rollover arrangement. When a year was completed, another year automatically was added to his contract. He always had the security of a five-year deal.
His revised contract is a four-year rollover deal. OSU responded with a reduction of Gundy’s buyout total. Before, if he had broken his contract to leave for another school, he would have owed $5 million to Oklahoma State. His buyout now is $4 million.
Previously, if Gundy were fired without cause, OSU would have been obligated to pay 75% of his contract. Now, Holder says, Gundy has agreed on a reduction to 50%.
Did Gundy propose/accept the pay cut and contract changes with regard to the greater good of the university?
Was he mindful that the pandemic will have an adverse impact on every school in the country?
Or did Gundy propose the salary reduction as a self-imposed sanction for having brought controversy to Stillwater?
On June 15, a tweeted photo showed Gundy wearing a One America News T-shirt. OAN reportedly has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement. Gundy, who had 60 Black players on his 2019 roster, expressed a fondness for OAN during an April teleconference.
He then made the mistake of leaving the house while clad in the OAN shirt, and the result was angered reaction from tailback Chuba Hubbard and other current and former Cowboy players.
“I can confirm that it’s true,” Holder said of Gundy’s adjusted contract, “and I can also confirm that it has nothing to do with the pandemic. Budget adjustments and salary cuts are in our future. I can’t tell you what they’re going to look like. Right now, we have no clue what’s going to happen with our ability to play sports of any kind this coming year. If we have revenue shortfalls, we’ll make the appropriate adjustments when we have better information.”
“The changes were offered up by Mike Gundy,” Holder continued. “I commend him for that. It was his idea to take a million-dollar pay cut. You won’t find that very often in the competitive world of college football.
“We made a few other changes to the contract, at his suggestions. I think it really demonstrates his commitment to being a better coach, and he wanted to make a statement that assured all the players that this wasn’t just about talk. This was about action, and this was the first step.”
Gundy’s pay-cut offer was not a play to save his job. Within the athletic department, there were intense discussions the first couple of days after the T-shirt photo surfaced. There were examinations of Gundy’s contract and whether there were violations that would have made it possible to fire him with cause — and without having to pay him $17 million to leave.
If OSU had been inclined to dismiss a head coach with whom it has a 29-season relationship, it would have happened fairly soon after June 15. Gundy never was on the brink of a firing.
I’ve gotten this question so many times: All of this resulted from a T-shirt???
Holder can answer that: “The more we listened, the more we learned, and a common theme began to emerge. This wasn’t about a T-shirt. This was about a lot of things.”
This was about Holder, deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg and Gundy meeting with players and discussing ways to get a better, healthier football program — and a better Gundy.